10 more die of Covid

coronavirus

The Ministry of Health reported ten additional Covid-19 deaths and 573 new infections last evening.

The total number of people who have tested positive in Trinidad and Tobago now stands at 20,017, the ministry stated in its 4 p.m. update.

Further details on the ministry’s website said the deceased were:

three elderly men;

lone elderly woman;

lone middle aged man;

two middle aged women with comorbidities;

two elderly men and

lone elderly woman without comorbidities.

This brings the total number of deaths to 375.

The Covid-19 death toll for the month on May is now 206.

There are now 8,162 active cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Of that number, 472 are in the hospital as follows:

154 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility (15 of these patients are in the Intensive Care Unit and six are in the High Dependency Unit);

90 patients are in the Caura Hospital;

45 at Augustus Long Hospital, Pointe-a-Pierre;

22 at St Ann’s Hospital;

66 at the Arima General Hospital;

59 at the New Point Fortin Hospital;

33 at Scarborough Regional Hospital and

three at the Scarborough General Hospital.

There are 179 people in step-down facilities across T&T as follows:

seven at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility;

37 at The UWI Debe Campus;

42 in Tobago;

35 at UTT Valsayn;

28 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital;

28 at the Field Hospital in Port of Spain and

two at the Field Hospital in Couva.

One hundred and sixty-four people are in State quarantine and 6,938 people are in home self-isolation.

Some 11,480 people have recovered.

As of yesterday, 66,299 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 1,179 people have received their second dose.

