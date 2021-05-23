10 more die of Covid

The Ministry of Health reported ten additional Covid-19 deaths and 573 new infections last evening.
The total number of people who have tested positive in Trinidad and Tobago now stands at 20,017, the ministry stated in its 4 p.m. update.
Further details on the ministry’s website said the deceased were:
three elderly men;
lone elderly woman;
lone middle aged man;
two middle aged women with comorbidities;
two elderly men and
lone elderly woman without comorbidities.
This brings the total number of deaths to 375.
The Covid-19 death toll for the month on May is now 206.
There are now 8,162 active cases of Covid-19 in the country.
Of that number, 472 are in the hospital as follows:
154 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility (15 of these patients are in the Intensive Care Unit and six are in the High Dependency Unit);
90 patients are in the Caura Hospital;
45 at Augustus Long Hospital, Pointe-a-Pierre;
22 at St Ann’s Hospital;
66 at the Arima General Hospital;
59 at the New Point Fortin Hospital;
33 at Scarborough Regional Hospital and
three at the Scarborough General Hospital.
There are 179 people in step-down facilities across T&T as follows:
seven at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility;
37 at The UWI Debe Campus;
42 in Tobago;
35 at UTT Valsayn;
28 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital;
28 at the Field Hospital in Port of Spain and
two at the Field Hospital in Couva.
One hundred and sixty-four people are in State quarantine and 6,938 people are in home self-isolation.
Some 11,480 people have recovered.
As of yesterday, 66,299 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 1,179 people have received their second dose.