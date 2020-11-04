TEN new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed.
The Ministry of Health advised via its daily 4 p.m. update yesterday that the ten positive cases were reported from the 24 hours preceding the update but “reflects the samples taken during the period November 1 to November 3”.
The ministry’s daily updates track the status of the virus in Trinidad and Tobago since the first positive case was recorded on March 12, 2020.
There are currently 48 patients in hospital and 571 people in home self-isolation, while 32 people are in step-down facilities.
Eight people have been discharged from public health facilities, while occupancy at State quarantine facilities is now at 322 people.
A total of 4,993 patients have been reported as “recovered”, 56 of whom were reported yesterday. The ministry noted that “recovered community cases refer to persons who were previously Covid-19 positive and in self-isolation at home and subsequently met the discharge criteria and were released from self-isolation”.
There are 30 Covid-19 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, three of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Fifteen people are at the Caura Hospital and one person is at the Augustus Long Hospital. Two people are also currently at the Scarborough Regional Hospital at the Fort. Eighteen people are at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility (step-down), 13 at The University of the West Indies in Debe and one person is in Tobago’s step-down facility.
To date, a total of 33,552 people have been tested at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and The UWI sites.