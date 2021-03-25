10 years and still no answers

For nearly a decade, the family of San Juan teenager Ameera Karim has been haunted and burdened by the anguish of her loss.
This week was one of those insufferable times as she would have turned 26 on March 23. There is no getting accustomed to her being absent from the household. The family link was forever broken.
Recently, the grief-healing song “Precious Angel”, a collaboration by Keelan “Azaryah” Callender, Machel Montano and Ravi B, brought a measure of consolation that Ameera has not been forgotten. Hers is one of the 57 pairs of piercing eyes featured in the illustrations by artist Timothy Bootan in the music video.
The song was written by Azaryah, Anthony Chow Lin On and Montano, and was one of many mechanisms that sought to heal and connect these female victims of brutality and their loved ones, with thousands of outraged citizens who peacefully demonstrated for an end to violence against women following the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt.
Ameera’s sister, Sumeera, was only ten years old when the teenager walked out of her grandmother’s home and was never seen alive again by her family.
A child’s grief has snowballed into a young woman’s heart yearning for the older sibling, evident in her post on Facebook alongside the sketch: “This is my sister, Ameera Reesa Karim. She was kidnapped and murdered ten years ago. She was only 16 years old. There has been no investigation into her case and no justice served.
“Every day girls are going missing and are killed. It’s so devastating to see that this justice system has not changed over those years. We are reminded every day of this tragedy. Nothing being done to stop it. We will never have peace of mind. I just want to tell my sister I miss her. I love her and I wish I could hug her one more time.”
‘There is no justice’
Ameera’s mother, Shakeera Karim Arjoon, struggled with her grief compacted over the years as she spoke to the Express this week. Her daughter loved to read, write and draw, and would have been proud of her sketch.
“When Andrea went missing, all my emotions came back again. Everything seemed fresh like it now happened. I cried for a week straight. A child being taken away at such an early age and in such a brutal way. And still, there is no justice,” said Arjoon.
The mother said the beginning of the end came when a man took a likeness to Ameera, who was then only a 15-year-old pupil of Barataria South Secondary School.
He noticed her at the Croisee, her mother said, “waiting to pounce like a hawk on people children”, as the teenager travelled to and from school.
The parents rejected the man’s attention to their daughter. Arjoon said what followed was a threat that their house would be torched.
The act of arson on the family’s $400,000 home at Maharaj Street, El Socorro, occurred on Ameera’s 16th birthday. She stayed at her grandmother’s that day while her two siblings went to school, and her parents to work.
“This certain individual had liked my daughter. He had threatened to burn down our house with all of us in it if she didn’t have a relationship with him.
“They broke into the house and stole one or two things of no real value to stage a robbery. The house was set on fire. Police held two young men that same night, allegedly seen running away from the premises,” said Arjoon.
The mother said Ameera gave the police a statement in the matter, and there evolved a new plot to eliminate her as a State witness.
One of the two men charged with arson remained in jail for months then was released on bail.
Police failed Ameera
Ameera was last seen alive on December 16, 2011. That day around midday, the teenager walked out of her grandmother’s home and said she would return soon.
A neighbour said one of Ameera’s female school friends met her outside the house and they left together. The school friend has denied her involvement, Arjoon said. The mother said Ameera walked in the direction towards “the Croisee”, and she went there searching for answers.
“The Croisee is a big place. I born and grew up around there, and it was very easy for me to go and ask around. But most people said they did not see her. ‘Did you see my daughter?’ I went and asked everyone I knew. Taxi-drivers didn’t want to talk. Nobody had answers for me,” she said.
The police failed her, the mother said.
“I had to wait for 24 hours for them to take the report. When the Anti-Kidnapping Unit came to my home, they told me that they will try to access her phone records, but every time I went back to ask the police if they making any headway with the phone records, they say ‘no, nothing’.
“So I went to Digicel myself and made a query. They said that there was never an application from the police to get a read-out from her phone. The police never applied for anything from that phone number, they said. So I got the numbers list from the phone and handed it to them. But apparently, nobody cared. It made me think that the police did absolutely nothing,” she said.
From the list of the numbers obtained from the phone company, the names of the owners of the phones were identified. A frantic search was made through her daughter’s belongings and the mother found phone numbers written down on a piece of paper between her books. Arjoon called the numbers but was left without answers, as each one said they had not seen or heard from Ameera.
Ten days later, the dreaded news emerged that the skeletal remains of a decapitated and charred female body were discovered at Dookhan Trace, Aranjuez, in a desolated area except for vegetable farming.
The dreaded news
The Express had reported from the scene that as police investigators of the Crime Scene Unit wheeled out a body bag and a white plastic bag on a stretcher, Arjoon fell to the ground on her knees and wept. “I not ready to bury my child. Why me? Give me back my child,” the mother had bawled.
Of that time, she told Express this week, “When I got there, I felt only pains in my belly. I felt as if someone got inside of me and yanked out everything I had. It was an indescribable feeling. No one knows until they experience it.”
“I keep asking myself, why they killed her? Why kill her in such a manner? I keep asking why. I don’t know why they just didn’t scare her,” the mother said.
Arjoon grieved, but with the hope that those were not her daughter’s remains. Confirmation came a year and two months later through DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) sampling.
The family was told Ameera was most likely killed on the same day she went missing.
No one was ever held for her daughter’s murder and the case against the alleged arsonists collapsed in court last year and the men were freed.
“The trial never really got started. It just kept calling and putting off because the police officer had not turned up in court for the hearings when they were called at Eleventh Court at Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court. Last year, the two people who were held for the arson walked free,” said Arjoon.
“I lost a home, I lost my daughter, I lost the case. I lost everything. There is no justice,” she said.
The feedback from the police investigation went silent, nothing from the Cold Case Unit, the mother said.
When the vigils started for Andrea Bharatt and the other women killed or missing, Ameera’s name again emerged.
“For a long while, I thought everyone forgot about her. I thought she was swept beneath a mat and forgotten. I felt relieved, pleased and little comforted that Ameera was remembered in the song, and people want to do something for her and the other victims.
“We can’t continue to just sit by and look on every day as these children continue to go missing. I hope we can move forward with more positive action for their sakes,” said the mother.
Anyone with information to help solve this case can contact Homicide Region III at 652-0495, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279), or to the TTPS app.