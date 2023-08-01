A $100,000 hit was placed on the head of murder suspect Frankie “Fishie” Bartholomew, who was attacked in his jail cell at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca on Saturday morning, according to well-placed police intelligence sources.
Since the attack, acting Prisons Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar has confirmed that, on the orders of the High Court, Bartholomew has been placed under 24-hour protection and moved to another location within the jail.
According to sources, the order for the hit came from a well-known underworld figure in Europe with ties with gang leaders in Trinidad and was given to an imprisoned gang boss at the MSP, who carried out the attack with the support of his associates.
Ramoutar told the Express on Saturday: “It is my belief that whatever gang warfare is happening on the outside may be related to that, and what we normally do in this situation is to identify who the troublemakers are and separate them. We have internal disciplinary rules and regulations in place for this incident, and police will be called in if there is any violence.”
Intelligence sources confirmed the incident occurred as a result gang rivalry between warring groups.
According to prison sources familiar with the attack at the MSP, “Fishie” was sleeping in his cell when he was attacked by three inmates early Saturday morning. The attack occurred while inmates were being allowed to leave their cells for fresh air.
According to prisons sources, three inmates rushed into his cell. One of the men restrained his feet, while another shoved a glove over his mouth and then wrapped a telephone wire around his neck in an attempt to strangle him. Sources say the third attacker stabbed him repeatedly across the torso with an improvised shank before leaving him for dead.
Sources also revealed that a curtain was placed in front of the cell during the attack so that no one could see what was going on.
However, an alarm was raised and “Fishie” , who later woke up, was rushed to the jail’s infirmary and then to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment before being returned to the prison.
According to police sources, at least three inmates, as well as prison staff who were on duty at the time of the incident, are expected to be questioned.
“Fishie” was one of six men who were acquitted last week of the 2009 murder of Chivon “Tupac” Lewis. Barry Alphonso, Randy “Plopee” St Rose, Darryl “Chinee” Wade, Marlon “Simo” Seymour and Marvin “Menace” Agard were also acquitted of Lewis’s murder.
In handing down his judgment, Justice Devan Rampersad said the evidence of the State’s main witness Adrian Johnson could not be relied upon.
“Fishie” still has another 2009 murder charge pending and remains in jail.
Court order
THE High Court on Sunday ordered prison authorities to place “Fishie” under 24-hour surveillance after he was attacked by fellow inmates at the MSP in Arouca on Saturday.
The order came from Justice Betsy Ann Lambert-Peterson after Bartholomew’s attorneys filed an emergency application at the court on Sunday morning seeking his protection.
Following the attack, his attorneys Wayne Sturge, Gerald Ramdeen, Lemuel Murphy and Dayadai Harripaul filed proceedings asking for his protection.
In her ruling, the judge held that the matter warranted immediate attention of the court and directed that the inmate be under constant guard of prison officers in an area of the prison that is secured. They are to also take “all reasonable steps” to ensure the safety and security of Bartholomew until the hearing and determination of his substantive claim before the court related to the injuries he suffered.
The application alleges that the prison authorities failed to take steps to secure Bartholomew’s life by having him under constant guard in a separate area and cell that is inaccessible by other prisoners.