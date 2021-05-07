100,000 vaccines coming from China

A gift of 100,000 vaccines from China will make its way to Trinidad and Tobago from next week, says Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
He added that some 33,600 AstraZeneca vaccines will also be arriving at Piarco on Monday from the COVAX facility.
Speaking yesterday at the Prime Minister’s news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Deyalsingh noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had given approval to the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use.
He said there are two Sinopharm vaccines—Sinopharm Beijing and Sinopharm Wuhan—and the vaccine approved is Sinopharm Beijing.
He said all preparations in place swung into action yesterday once approval was given, and the Cabinet Note and letter of commitment were signed and sent to the Chinese Embassy.
Deyalsingh said further notice was given on Thursday afternoon that COVAX would be delivering 33,600 doses of vaccines next week.
He said this batch together with the gift of 40,000 doses from India could now fully vaccinate 60,000 people in T&T.
Deyalsingh said these vaccines will arrive on Monday at 5.30 p.m. and he will be at the Piarco International Airport to receive the shipment.
WHO-approved only
Also speaking at the news conference, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the vaccination programme on the way is not an “exemption”, adding he was “convinced the lapseness that descended on this country on the last few weeks starting in mid-March was influenced considerably by Covid weariness”.
Rowley said a lot of people refused to accept that vaccines were not available to T&T.
He noted too that there was a misconception that vaccination prevents Covid.
He said the Government took the decision to not use any vaccine unless it was WHO-approved.
Rowley said the Government had its hands in places to obtain vaccines, the first being in the marketplace to purchase. “We in the Caricom and other countries... we have not been able to buy any vaccines because vaccines have not been in commerce to be bought in the normal trade,” he said.
He said vaccines became the custody of sovereigns.
Rowley added that since last November, the Government had paid into the COVAX mechanism created to treat with vaccines.
He said the COVAX mechanism fell prey to the handling of the vaccines internationally because what was supposed to come through COVAX never came, as he noted this country was supposed to get 100,000 in the first batch—but got 33,000, and is getting another batch on Monday.
He said the Government approached Pfizer with “cheque in hand” to buy vaccines.
“Up to today Pfizer is saying we cannot sell you any vaccine, reason being their supplies were contracted by others who had the authority and power to so do,” he said.
Rowley said Moderna was utilised in another country where it was developed, but under approvals for use in that country.
He added the factory to produce the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is in India, and T&T got a “handful” of vaccines from India.
He said now India is not a supplier of that vaccine, even unto itself.
Rowley said this country got an offer of vaccines from China, but indicated until there was WHO certification “we will wait and now that there is certification, the Chinese vaccine will be used in Trinidad and Tobago”.
He some Caricom colleagues did not take the approach of T&T and very early, facing the absence of vaccines to be bought, decided to use the non-WHO-approved vaccines.
“As Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, I wish them well and they went ahead,” he said, adding that they used the Chinese Sinovac vaccine and the Russian vaccine, Sputnik.
Rowley said this country will obtain vaccines from COVAX.
He noted T&T has an application inside with the African Medical Supplies Platform.
The Prime Minister added that the Pfizer and Moderna expansion brings improved change to the environment.