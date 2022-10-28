100 stakeholders say no to development

A JOINT call from 100 stakeholders to stop the proposed construction of a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) project along Todd Street in San Fernando has been raised.
Residents, property owners, business groups and principals of seven surrounding schools gathered on Thursday evening, calling for an immediate halt on the potential project.
Last week, Pandit Rudranath Maharaj, of the Krishna Mandir, speaking to his congregation, indicated that he was informed that a piece of land located opposite the mandir, along Todd Street and adjacent to San Fernando West Secondary and San Fernando Central Secondary schools, was being surveyed by the HDC.
The HDC, he said, had disclosed plans to construct three apartment towers, comprising 100 units, in the specified area. However, the corporation, he said, had not consulted residents or other stakeholders on these plans.
Citing gridlock traffic because of the surrounding schools and businesses, the land’s designation as a “green space”, as well as community concerns, Maharaj asked why the HDC had not consulted those who may be affected by such a project.
“Why not look for other areas where you can plan for a community in a better way, infrastructure in a better way and allow for a community to be grown in a better way. Why is that not being thought of? It is naked politics that blinds always,” said Maharaj in a video clip that has since been widely shared on social media.
“I am certain that 99 per cent of you were not aware of those plans. Why is it you could have had several consultations about Skinner Park, the Waterfront Project, but no consultation about that development project? Why is that?”
In a news release yesterday, more than 100 stakeholders who met to discuss the issue continued the call for a response from the HDC.
A unanimous objection, it said, was made on the grounds that such construction would eliminate the last designated green space in San Fernando, as well as pose health and safety threats to the surrounding schools.
In addition to the two adjacent schools, which are in need of refurbishment, they said, schools such as ASJA Boys’ and Girls’ colleges, San Fernando TML Primary School, Shri Krishna Kindergarten and the ASJA Primary schools were in the vicinity of this construction.
Traffic congestion
The statement from stakeholders said this proposed development would severely impact drainage, cause potential flooding due to the removal of vegetation, and increase the already severe traffic congestion in the area.
In addition to this, the statement questioned why other HDC developments, such as Carlton Place in San Fernando, were being advertised for sale, as well as plans for other constructions along Cocoyea roundabout and throughout San Fernando, a point that had been raised by Maharaj last week.
Maharaj also stated that the Mandir had previously indicated its intent to construct a Hindu school, requesting assistance from the Ministry of Education in pursuing these plans at the same lot.
The mandir’s proposal, he said, had been objected to by the ministry in the years prior due to inadequate size and the space’s designation as a green space.
Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of a mural on Harris Promenade in San Fernando on Tuesday, Minister of Local Government Faris Al-Rawi responded to Maharaj’s concerns, stating that as San Fernando West Member of Parliament, pleas for traffic management were being coordinated.
“As we start at phase one at Todd Street redevelopment as it starts from the bottom, as it connects to the beginning of the waterfront, that remobilisation of traffic is critical for us all,” he said.
HDC responds
In response to the Express yesterday, the HDC confirmed that it had conducted site identification and assessment of the lands situated at Todd Street to determine suitability given demand for housing.
This, it said, was considered preliminary planning work.
“The HDC in fulfilment of its housing mandate is engaged in an ongoing land audit exercise to determine the suitability of lands to satisfy the demand for housing, particularly in areas that provide the opportunity for sustainable urban development. These preliminary planning works include inter alia, survey work, traffic surveys and studies, and geotechnical and topographical investigations,” it said.
The HDC said that at this stage consultations with stakeholders is considered premature, but that it was committed to engaging stakeholders to hear their views and concerns.
The corporation said it would continue to follow the best practices as it concerns the engagement of a traffic management engineer/consultant, Town and Country Planning Division (TCPD) approval to guide the corporation on the appropriate use of land, and TCPD approval to guide site development, inclusive of parking arrangements.
“The corporation thanks the citizens of San Fernando for their understanding and patience as it continues its preliminary activities,” it said.
The Express contacted the Ministry of Education and San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello for a response, but none was received.