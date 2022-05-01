106 police killings under probe by PCA

One hundred and six ca­ses of police shootings resul­ting in civili­an deaths are engaging the attention of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

Statistics obtained from the PCA show that 32 police shootings du­ring the period January 2019-December 2019 are currently engaging their attention, 33 for January 2020-December 2020, 31 for January 2021-December 2021 and ten for January 2022 to date.