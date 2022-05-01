106 police killings under probe by PCA

David West____use

One hundred and six ca­ses of police shootings resul­ting in civili­an deaths are engaging the attention of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

Statistics obtained from the PCA show that 32 police shootings du­ring the period January 2019-December 2019 are currently engaging their attention, 33 for January 2020-December 2020, 31 for January 2021-December 2021 and ten for January 2022 to date.

CAPA stats

Statistics obtained from the Crime and Problem Ana­lysis Unit (CAPA) showed for the period January 2008- February 21, 2018, 11 cops were charged with eight murders of citizens. One of the 11 is a muni­cipal police officer, and in one of the murders, an inquest was ordered by the Director of Public Prosecutions which involved a police officer.

In 2010, the highest number of police killings took place, with 52 recorded. The Southern Division accounting for 12, followed by 11 in the Northern Division and ten in the North-Eastern Division (NED). Tobago recorded one while Eastern and Port of Spain Divisions accounted for three respectively.

The second highest occurred in 2009, with NED recording 15 killings.

The NED again topped the list of police killings in the year 2014, with 12 killings.

Thirty-four killings were recorded in 2008, the highest being within the Northern and Port of Spain Divisions. Both divisions recorded nine respectively.

During the ten years 2008-2018, Central Division, which is considered a “hot spot”, tolled the highest for police killings, with 87 deaths; NED followed with 68 shooting deaths while the Port of Spain and Northern Divisions were responsible for 50 and 46 deaths respectively.

Tobago, during the peri­od 2008-2018, recorded three police killings. These occurred in 2008, 2010 and 2014.

Witnesses urged to come forward

According to PCA director David West, while some individuals are encou­raged to come to the authority, others he­sitate and may be fearful.

West said: “If the public is to respect the law, they must be confi­dent that the police themselves adhere to the law. Rooting out corruption in the Police Service is critical to restoring public confidence. The PCA understands its role in this process.”

Expressing gratitude towards the office of the Attor­ney General and Legal Affairs, West said the PCA is strengthened by new amendments to governing legislation, bolstering the ability of the PCA to deliver on its mandate. “The authority will continue to work with the Police Service to ensure that appropriate changes are made to police policy, practice and procedure aimed towards eradicating corruption within the service,” West said.

And despite being a rela­tively small entity in the justice sector, West said the PCA plays a key role in maintaining public trust and confidence in T&T.

“The Police Complaints Authority has a role to play in the pursuit of justice. In recognition of this, we renew our commitment to delivering our mandate and thereby restoring public confidence in the police service by routing out corruption,” West added.

