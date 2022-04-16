11 arrested for drunk driving

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has again warned the motoring public that its officers will be out in full force over the Easter weekend in an attempt to crack down on errant drivers.
As of yesterday afternoon, it had been reported that officers had arrested 11 people for driving under the influence of alcohol and had issued tickets to others for varying traffic offences.
Six of those arrested were held in the San Juan and Morvant areas, while the other five were held in Tobago.
It was only on Thursday, during a TTPS news conference at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, that Snr Supt Wayne Mystar said that officers will be out in their numbers this weekend to keep traffic offences at a minimum.
In a news release issued yesterday by the TTPS, it said the exercise in Tobago was conducted by the Road Policing Task Force and Scarborough police between 9.30 p.m., on Thursday and 2 a.m., yesterday.
That exercise took place along Milford Road, Scarborough, Petit Trou Road, and Milford Road, Crown Point.
The offenders were a woman and four men, ranging between the ages of 28 and 40.
“The TTPS is urging drivers to be compliant with the laws governing the roadways. Be attentive to pedestrians and cyclists and make safe driving practices habitual,” the release read.
“Officers will be out in full force to ensure that persons are being responsible and observe the laws over the Easter weekend,” it added.
In Trinidad, police said officers of the North Eastern Division arrested six people, between the ages of 18 and 36, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
The operation took place between Thursday night and yesterday morning along Eastern Main Road, and the Priority Bus Route (PBR) in Morvant and San Juan.
During the operation, one man was also arrested for being in possession of 122 grammes of marijuana.
Currently, citizens are allowed to legally have in their possession up to 30 grammes.
In addition to the arrests, 28 tickets were also issued to some motorists for various offences which included driving without wearing their seat belts, driving with defective vehicles, and using their cellular phones while operating their vehicles.