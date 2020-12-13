11 fleeing Venezuelans drown

THE hope of making a new start in life ended in tragedy after the bodies of 11 Venezuelan nationals bound for Trinidad and Tobago, including four minors, were recovered in the waters close to the Venezuelan coastal town of Guiria.

It has been reported that seven adults and four children, including an 11-month-old baby, were found by Venezuelan authorities on Saturday afternoon.

Nine adults and children who were also believed to be on board are said to be still missing.