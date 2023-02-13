11 go into Lyons’ den

A REIGNING two-time king, two former monarchs and eight other calypsonians advance from a field of 40, following Calypso Fiesta, the National Calypso Monarch semi-final, on Saturday, at Skinner Park, San Fernando.
Snakey (Heaven Charles), reigning winner of the National Diamond Jubilee Independence Calypso Monarch, last September, and last week’s Young King Calypso Monarch, heads the list of calypso royalty heading to the Big Yard, for the National Calypso Monarch final, on Dimanche Gras night, on Sunday, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Former monarchs Karene Asche (2011) and Chuck Gordon (2014 and 2015) will bid to regain the crown when all face defending monarch (2020) Terri Lyons.
Snakey’s undefeated “What Yuh Need Again Trinbago” will be the one to watch, after winning the last two calypso finals.
The Carapichaima-based singer was given a rousing ovation by the Skinner Park calypso faithful on Saturday.
Asche’s “Oasis” and Gordon’s “Maths Eh Mathsing” also have title-grabbing potential once executed correctly.
Asche’s vocal delivery was impeccable and her stage presence was impressive, despite having to perform early in position three to a small, building crowd.
Gordon, in position 31, meanwhile, shook up the massive, boisterous crowd into full prance with his excellent vocal dynamics and some nifty footwork.
Former groovy soca International Soca Monarch (ISM) (2015) Olatunji Yearwood and former National Calypso Monarchs Kurt Allen (2010), Duane O’Connor (2012) and veteran nine-time winner Chalkdust (Dr Hollis Liverpool) and two-time winner Sugar Aloes (Michael Osouna) all failed to advance.
Crowd favourite Romel “Papa Mel” Lezama, who is a resident at the Youth Training and Rehabilitation Centre in Arouca, was also left out of the top 11.
Olatunji, with “Engine Room”, was perhaps the biggest omission, after he seemed a shoo-in for the final owing to the immense popularity of his song. He, however, was flat with his performance and failed to sufficiently impress the judges.
Terri Lyons: Let’s just have fun
Following yesterday’s announcement of the results, Lyons called for all acts to “not take the competition overly seriously” and to “come have fun” with her at the Savannah.
The Chaguanas-based performer strategically released the audio recording for her title defence “House Cleaning” on Saturday morning. Jointly written by Lyons and fellow finalist Maria Bhola-Paul, the song aggressively threatens to seek revenge for victims of domestic violence.
“The wind blows in different directions when that time comes. Congrats to everyone and I just hoping to have fun and wishing them the best,” she said.
Lyons was at Skinner Park on Saturday to support Bhola-Paul. The former aide to the late president George Maxwell Richards tickled the audience with her scandalous “People Man”.
Bhola-Paul called on the “horner woman” to contribute to the upkeep of “our” household and to “pull yuh hand” and help with the responsibilities of school pick-ups and homework.
“Is beyond a sisterhood,” Lyons said when asked about her kinship with Bhola-Paul, who wrote her 2020 title-winner “Meghan My Dear”.
“When you have a vision beyond competition, it won’t bother yuh (to compete). Some artistes just need to relax a bit and stop taking the fun out of it. They feel this one work obeah on them or that one sabotage them, but it all boils down to performance and what the judges interpret as great on the night,” she said.
Lyons called for the massive Skinner Park crowd to come fill the North Stand, saying it would help her fulfil a childhood dream.
“Skinner Park full and finals empty. I doh understand that maths at all. Let’s make the North Stand affordable for people and the Grand Stand reasonable for families to come.
“I want to experience that walk, boy, to the left to the North Stand and then right to the Grand Stand and sing. I never get that, I want to experience that real bad, even more than retaining de crown,” Lyons concluded.
National Calypso Monarch finalists
• Terri Lyons — Defending Monarch
• Skatie (Carlos James) — “De New Normal”
• Ta’zyah O’Connor (Duane Ta’zyah O’Connor) — “Sing Hallelujah”
• Ezekiel Yorke — “Being Human”
• Snakey (Heaven Charles) — “What Yuh Need Again Trinbago”
Helon Francis — “Mighty”
• Karene Asche — “Oasis”
• Tiny (Kerine Williams Figaro) — “To You with Love”
• Maria Bhola-Paul — “People Man”
• Mark Eastman — “Pride”
• Chuck Gordon (Roderick Gordon) — “Maths Eh Mathsing”
• Tameika Darius — “Susheila’s Jahaji Bash”
Reserve
• Aaron Duncan — “Mother of All Carnivals”