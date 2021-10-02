Trinidad and Tobago has marked another grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic.
Yesterday, the death toll from the virus climbed by 11 to reach the 1,500 mark.
Twenty people have now died in the first two days of October.
The Ministry of Health reported the 11 new deaths in its daily update yesterday evening. It said the patients were:
• four elderly women with comorbidities
• three middle-aged men with comorbidities
• one middle-aged woman with comorbidities
• one young adult man with comorbidities
• one young adult woman with comorbidities
• one middle-aged woman without comorbidities.
This brings total Covid-19 deaths for 2021 so far to 1,373.
The ministry also recorded another 181 new cases. Twenty of the new cases were in Tobago.
The 181 additional cases increased total Covid-19 numbers since the start of the pandemic to 51,084.
Active cases now stand at 4,245—434 of which are in Tobago.
For 2021 thus far, 43,934 positive cases of the virus have been recorded.
The ministry reported that 33 more people were discharged from public health facilities, and there were 124 recovered community cases, increasing the total number of recovered patients to 45,339.
There are 266 positive patients currently hospitalised.
Of the 58 positive patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 12 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and nine are in the high dependency unit (HDU).
Five positive patients are in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.
To date, 580,306 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech), and 19,554 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The ministry reported that 506,245 people have been fully vaccinated.