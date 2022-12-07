11-YEAR INJUSTICE

DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC has been summoned by the High Court to give a status update on the criminal proceedings against six police officers who are charged with the murder of three people in 2011.
For the past 11 years, the officers have been in custody, Justice Frank Seepersad noted yesterday before he ordered that the DPP appear before him on December 12.
The judge wants to know when the trial is likely to begin as well as details on any setbacks the DPP’s Office may be experiencing in starting the matter.
It is understood that the matter is to come up on a cause list on Friday, however, no trial date has yet been set.
The judge gave the direction during a virtual hearing in a lawsuit brought against the DPP’s Office and the Office of the Police Commissioner by the State’s main witness.
In the claim, the witness, a police officer who was also charged alongside the six others, said her security detail at a safe house where she was staying was removed without explanation and that threats were being made to her life.
On Monday the Appeal Court dismissed an appeal brought by the six officers after they were refused bail by another High Court judge in July.
At yesterday’s hearing, Justice Seepersad said the claims by the witness were of serious concern to the court and described it as “an alarming state of affairs.”
The judge spoke about the decision to withdraw the security detail especially given the “ceaseless and catastrophic” murder and overall crime rate in this country.
“The court is also concerned at the length of time that this matter (the murder trial) has been pending. Given the operative circumstances one would have expected that a matter, such as this would have been prioritised, proceeded and determined with expedition,” said the judge.
He noted that the State would have to incur significant costs to keep a witness in protective custody and to provide 24-hour security for over a decade.
This was one of the reasons why he said the matter should be given the priority it deserved.
“It must also be a rather harrowing situation for any person who has to live under such conditions. Delay in the criminal justice system as evidenced by the instant factual matrix is intolerable and serves to undermine public confidence in efficacy of the administration of justice and erodes regard for the rule of law,” he said.
The judge said he has taken note that the accused were indicted in 2013 but the court had no clarity as to what happened prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and thereafter, pointing out that jury trials were at a standstill.
“Barring unusual or unforeseen circumstances it is simply unfathomable that a trial cannot occur for close to a decade. In part, some of the delay may be attributed to the pandemic as in-person trials were suspended under various practice directions issued by the honourable Chief Justice.
“While the uncertainty of those times are behind us, to date a full reopening with unhindered in-person access to the nation’s Courts has not been forthcoming,” he said.
The judge also made mention of the recent appointment of 12 new High Court judges last week, saying:
“The Court notes that the Executive has provided significant resources to the Judiciary and has also facilitated a significant increase in the size of the Judiciary. In fact, as reflected in a media release issued yesterday, 12 new judges have been appointed. Consequently, one has to operate under the premise that our criminal courts are fully manned by judicial officers who are ready and rearing to tackle the significant backlog of criminal cases.”
Plea deal
While she was charged along with the others for the capital offence, the witness has since entered a deal with the DPP’s Office in exchange for a lesser charge of conspiracy to murder.
She, too, is yet to plead guilty to the offence.
As part of her civil claim, the witness said the DPP’s Office has failed to continue plea discussions with her on financial support after the murder trial.
In addition, the officer, who is currently in protective custody, said her security detail at the safehouse was removed on November 18, without explanation.
It was only reinstated after her claim came up for hearing before Justice Kevin Ramcharan last week and the judge ordered it.
The witness is being represented by attorney Michael Rooplal, while attorneys Stefan Jaikaran and Tsonda Gayle are representing the State and the Office of the Police Commissioner respectively.