Government has paid out 74,549 salary relief grants to the tune of $112 million.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert shared this information yesterday via a social media post.
The salary relief grant was a measure implemented to provide assistance to persons who lost jobs or income as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The grants are valued at up to $1,500 per month for up to three months in the first instance.
In a tweet, Imbert said 29,948 grants were delivered in April, 24,836 in May, and a further 20,765 grants were paid out in June.
Imbert had previously said that the estimated cost for the first phase of salary relief grants would be about $400 million to $500 million.
The payment of the grants has been the subject of controversy with former Social Development and Family Services minister Camille Robinson-Regis advising of attempts to defraud the State.
In June, Robinson-Regis said more than 3,000 people had been discovered attempting to “double dip” by applying to receive both the salary relief grant, which is through the Ministry of Finance via the National Insurance Board, and the income support grant through the Ministry of Social Development.
She said then that the payment of grants was also being challenged by the failure of applicants to properly complete their application forms before submission.
Imbert said yesterday that the Ministry of Finance is currently resolving queried applications and applications will soon be reinvited from recently-affected sectors.