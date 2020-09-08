Colm Imbert__new_use

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

Government has paid out 74,549 salary relief grants to the tune of $112 million.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert shared this information yesterday via a social media post.

The salary relief grant was a measure implemented to provide assistance to persons who lost jobs or income as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The grants are valued at up to $1,500 per month for up to three months in the first instance.

In a tweet, Imbert said 29,948 grants were delivered in April, 24,836 in May, and a further 20,765 grants were paid out in June.

Imbert had previously said that the estimated cost for the first phase of salary relief grants would be about $400 million to $500 million.

The payment of the grants has been the subject of controversy with former Social Development and Family Services minister Camille Robinson-Regis advising of attempts to defraud the State.

In June, Robinson-Regis said more than 3,000 people had been discovered attempting to “double dip” by applying to receive both the salary relief grant, which is through the Ministry of Finance via the National Insurance Board, and the income support grant through the Ministry of Social Development.

She said then that the payment of grants was also being challenged by the failure of applicants to properly complete their application forms before submission.

Imbert said yesterday that the Ministry of Finance is currently resolving queried applications and applications will soon be reinvited from recently-affected sectors.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3 killed in 1 day

3 killed in 1 day

Three people have been killed over a 24-hour period in separate incidents in Barataria, St Augustine, and Tunapuna.

Their deaths have pushed the murder toll up to 297. The comparative toll for the same period in 2019 was 382. The deceased are Richard Stewart, Kimberly Ramsaran, and Kevon Goddard.

Gary: I’m a fighter, not a quitter

Gary: I’m a fighter, not a quitter

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says he’s a fighter, not a quitter.

As rumours spread like wildfire yesterday that he had resigned, Griffith said he and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley have too many things to do to secure this country, therefore he cannot even contemplate resigning.

Studying by pitch oil lamp

Studying by pitch oil lamp

Around 5.30 p.m., Brandon Morales, 30, reaches his home in McDowell Trace, Guaico in Tamana, after a hard day’s work as a mason in Chaguaramas.

The sun is setting and darkness is settling over the little rural village.

He lights the one pitch oil lamp the family has and uses the light from two cellphones charged by a neighbour’s house to finish off his three children’s school work for the day.

Elderly woman 56th Covid death

Elderly woman 56th Covid death

AN elderly woman with pre-existing medical conditions is Trinidad and Tobago’s latest Covid-19 fatality, taking the number of deaths from the coronavirus to 56. In addition, 82 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 3,223.