The Covid-19 death toll continues to rise with 12 more deaths, four of whom had no known comorbidity.
The Ministry of Health also reported 403 positive cases of the virus yesterday.
Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 1,870 while total cases have increased to 62,670.
According to the ministry, the deceased patients were seven elderly men, two elderly women, two middle-aged men and one middle-aged woman.
Four of the patients had no known comorbidity.
Seven had multiple comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, lung disease, obesity, heart disease and asthma while one person had diabetes.
So far this month, 174 people have died from Covid-19 while 5,341 have tested positive.
There are currently 6,614 active cases of the virus in Trinidad and 357 in Tobago.
The total number of recovered patients increased to 53,829 yesterday, as 55 patients were discharged from public health facilities and 196 people were released from home self isolation.
Currently hospitalised are 441 positive patients—the highest number since June 21.
Of the 85 patients at Couva Hospital, 25 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 22 are in the high dependency unit (HDU). Five patients are in the Covid-19 ICU at the Scarborough General Hospital in Tobago.
VACCINATION: Thus far, 632,571 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech) and 38,823 people have received the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
A total of 627,596 people are fully vaccinated while 3,742 have been administered an additional primary dose of the vaccine.