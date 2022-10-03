12 get keys to starter homes

HOUSING Minister Camille Robinson-Regis has acknowledged that the lives of some people were being challenged by bad homes and cramped living conditions with many forced into desperate situations where saving money was not just difficult but impossible.
The minister, along with Minister in the Housing Ministry Adrian Leonce and Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings, was on hand yesterday to hand out 12 sets of keys for the recipients of new starter homes at Block Three, Jacob Hill, Wallerfield.
Since last week’s delivery of the 2022-2023 budget, the Opposition had accused the Government of being “tone deaf” to the needs of the population following a further removal of the fuel subsidy which led to an immediate rise in the price of both gasoline and diesel.
Robinson-Regis did not address the accusations directly, but said one of the roles of the Government was to “deliver on a mandate to serve the most vulnerable with affordable and decent shelter”.
She said the 12 new units represented 12 dilapidated structures which had been relocated from a playground to Jacob Hill East.
“Under these new circumstances you can have the best options for you and your children,” she said.
She also admitted that young people were being challenged by bad homes with cramped living conditions where privacy was a luxury.
“Saving is hard,” she said with new and young mothers forced into less than desirable situations.
She added, “Young men are now being forced to interrupt their childhood to defend their vulnerable mothers and sisters,” from both elements in certain neighbourhoods while being taken advantage of by greedy landlords.
As she spoke one woman in the audience said, “Yes. Rent only going up and is the same stinking place.”
“Today we show you what’s in the budget for you as we meet the needs of the vulnerable and reduce irregular housing and squatting,” Robinson-Regis continued.
She said in building a nation the Government had to respond to the needs of all the people. “I know it’s what all of us strive for,” she said.
Best use of
public funds
Minister Cummings said he first visited the area while on the political hustings (2020) where he spoke to several single mothers with multiple children.
He said their conditions touched him and he was determined to do something.
“This is the best use of public funds that we could talk about,” he said.
And Minister Leonce said the 12 recipients now had an opportunity to build the area into the community they wanted it to be.
“We give you a structure that is liveable and safe,” he said, adding that Government’s budget had increased the allocations to these projects as they realised that people actually made very good use of them.
He said the starter homes were well within budget ($142,000) and consisted of electrical fixtures, plumbing, sanitation, doors and windows with room to expand.
He said that, at the end of the day, “the Government is for you and the MP is for you”.