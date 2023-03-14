A TEARFUL Nikesha James-Guy, yesterday, pleaded for help after the apartments occupied by her family members were gutted by fire on Sunday night.
James-Guy recalled her children screaming during the traumatic experience.
Twelve people were left homeless. James-Guy, her husband and three children had earlier returned from church to their Jack Street, Marabella home. Around 9.15 p.m., her children, ages 12, 11 and eight were having dinner in the living room when they were alerted by the 27-year-old man who occupied the upstairs apartment. He called for the fire services to be contacted.
James-Guy was in the bathroom of the downstairs apartment the family occupied when her son relayed the neighbour’s message. She ran out in her towel and thought it was a fire that could be easily contained. What she saw as she made it into the yard, was the upstairs portion of the building engulfed in flames.
Through tears, James-Guy said, “We couldn’t do anything but just run out because the fire started to blaze. We started to feel the heat and when we came outside, that was it. It started to burn from the back so everything was just falling down on us. The children were bawling, they were screaming and crying.”
She and her children made it to safety but were, yesterday, still traumatised by the incident.
Their home and all in it were destroyed. Her husband Darion Guy, 32, tried saving some of their belongings but his unsuccessful endeavour left him with a minor burn on his back. The next door apartment which was occupied by James-Guy’s mother, sister and her sibling’s three children, ages seven, five and two, was also burnt.
So, too, the apartment upstairs where the fire started. It was occupied by the 27-year-old and his father. The father was not at home at the time.
Of the 12 people who lived at the building, no one was injured.
James-Guy, 33, who is a geriatric nurse, was unable to estimate the total of the losses but said her house was fully furnished.
“We sacrificed a lot for what we had.”
The six children who lived on the compound were in First Year, Standards One, Two and Four and Form One.
James-Guy said all of her children’s schoolbooks and clothing and the tools, her husband used for work were burnt. These included his welding plan, tiling tools, drills which altogether cost approximately $15,000. Guy was engaged in a job which the losses in the fire cut short.
The fire tenders arrived within 20 minutes but the wooden and concrete structure was already engulfed in flames.
James-Guy said that had fire officials not reached in such a quick time, the house directly in front of their apartment would have also been destroyed as the back door showed signs of being scorched. The family spent Sunday night by a relative but they have been left homeless by the fire.
“It is really hard. We hoping that we can get help in some way, if we could get housing from HDC,” James-Guy said.
The family received mattresses and pillows from the San Fernando City Corporation yesterday but anyone willing to help can contact 324-2443.