Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 12 more deaths due to the Covid-19 virus.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the deceased patients were:

• Two elderly males with co-morbidities

• Three elderly females with

co-morbidities

• One middle-aged male with

co-morbidities

• Two middle-aged females with

co-morbidities

• One young adult male with co-morbidities

• Two middle-aged males without co-morbidities

• One middle-aged female without co-morbidities

This brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 589.

The ministry also reported 389 additional positive cases of the virus, bringing total cases since the start of the pandemic to 26,799.

T&T now has a total of 9,995 active cases of Covid-19, with 155 of those cases in Tobago.

Tobago recorded three more cases of the virus yesterday but no additional deaths.

The Covid-19 death toll in Tobago stands at 16.

In the first week of June, there have been 2,890 cases of the virus in T&T and 94 deaths

For the year thus far, 19,649 cases and 462 deaths have been recorded.

63 patients discharged

The ministry said 63 patients were discharged from public health facilities yesterday while there were 241 recovered community cases.

Currently hospitalised are 453 positive patients as follows:

• Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility - 148

• Caura Hospital - 61

• Augustus Long Hospital - 46

• St Ann’s Hospital- 21

• Arima General Hospital - 64

• New Point Fortin Hospital- 78

• Scarborough Regional Hospital (Fort King George)-32

• Scarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill) - 3

Of the hospitalised patients at Couva Hospital, six are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 63 are in the high-dependency unit (HDU).

A total of 8,984 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation while 138 are in various State quarantine facilities.

So far, 76,543 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine while 46,473 have received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

The ministry said 2,328 people have been fully vaccinated, meaning that they have received the first and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

