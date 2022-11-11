12 WASA treatment plants down

Hundreds of thousands of people in North and East Trinidad as well as in Tobago are without water, as 12 WASA water treatment plants are down.
Nine plants in Trinidad and three in Tobago have been affected by the adverse weather conditions being experienced in the country.
At a news conference yesterday, WASA’s head of operations, Shaira Ali, said the weather presented significant challenges in respect of treatment and operation at surface source treatment facilities.
At this time, she said the following plants all on the north coast are still out of operation and these include the Quarry Water Treatment Plant, which serves the Valencia area and environs:
• La Pastora/McDavid intakes in the Lopinot community;
• Guanapo Water Treatment Plant which serves Arima;
• Matura and Tompire Water Treatment Plants which supply the Toco and Matura area, respectively;
• Blanchisseuse Water Treatment Facility;
• La Fillette;
• Rincon;
• Las Cuevas.
Ali said WASA was also coordinating major works in East Trinidad, mostly at the North Oropouche Water Treatment Plant which is located in Valencia and supplies water to over 100,000 people in the East-West Corridor from Sangre Grande to Five Rivers. She said, on Wednesday, the Authority also encountered two breaks on the 42-inch diameter transmission main that supplies water to several of the off-takes that take water to these communities.
“These two leaks are in the vicinity of the Daniel Trace and Pine Settlement in Valencia. She said crews were immediately mobilised to both sites. However, there are several challenges at Daniel Trace because work has to be done in the forested area, and the area first has to be cleared and excavation done in preparation for work.
Ali said WASA reported that the leak repair at Pine Settlement had challenges because of the high river levels. “We have equipment mobilised, we have the expertise, the engineers, the managers, they are all on site and all efforts are being made to go into that second repair (at Pine Settlement) and have that completed over the next several hours,” she said.
She said the repairs being executed will all be dependent on the level of rainfall and the river levels. “We are hopeful that these conditions would subside to the extent that we will be able to conduct and complete the repair work in a timely manner so that the supply could be restored,” Ali said.
Affected communities
Ali said the communities impacted are:
• Sangre Grande, and environs
• Guaico Tamana Road
• Toco Road
• Manzanilla, and environs
• Cumuto
• Wallerfield
• Tumpuna Road
• Malabar Phases 1, 3 and 4
• Brazil
• La Horquetta
• Carapo
• O’Meara (including the O’Meara Industrial Estate)
• Mausica Road north and south
• Maloney Gardens
• Five Rivers and Bon Air West, and surrounding communities.
Ali said WASA was attempting to complete all works before midnight last night, and to restore supply over the next 24 hours.
In Tobago, she said WASA was also mobilised, as there was disruption in the sister isle as well. She said the facilities impacted in Tobago included Hillsboro West, Highlands Road and Charlotteville. She said once weather conditions continued to improve, these facilities were expected to be back in operation by last night.
In the interim, WASA will provide truck-borne water to affected communities, but the emphasis will be on critical institutions such as hospitals, schools and health centres. Customers can call 800-4420 or 800-4426 for truck-borne requests. She said WASA will work diligently to try to ensure communities receive a water supply within the next 24 hours.
Water apology
Chairman Ravindra Nanga apologised to those communities affected, and assured that once weather conditions normalised and the river levels dropped, WASA was on site to ensure communities get back a supply.
Asked whether WASA could put measures in place to prevent this kind of disruption from taking place, Nanga said: “Because of the system that we have in place at the present time, (which is) reliant upon surface water, that (disruption) happens a lot in the East.
“What we as a board have done is that we have started to pursue ground source water and we are hopeful that once those plants are up and running that the impact of the weather would be minimised.”
He said main infrastructure works are due to be done next year and the Authority had already started looking at wells, as well as the construction of modular water treatment plants in areas like Sangre Grande.
“Hopefully, once that comes on stream within the next year to year and a half, the impact of the weather should be minimised. But right now...once we have flood conditions like this and the river levels are high, unfortunately our intakes are impacted...Unfortunately, we have not been able to identify measures by which we can reduce the impact at this time,” he said.