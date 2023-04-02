12 YEARS SUSPENSION WITH PAY

A public servant who worked in the Office of the Parliament and who was charged with attempting to defraud the State has been on suspension for the past 12 years and continues to be paid by the State, with no trial date in sight.
This case was cited by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at his last news conference on March 23 as an example of “deep failing across the board” when it comes to delivery of justice.
In 2011, temporary clerk 1 Danny Lutchman was charged with conspiracy to defraud the Office of the Parliament.
He was accused of conspiring with ten other people between July 1 and November 30, 2010, to defraud the Office of the Parliament of $269,938.43 by falsifying constituency office employment records.
At the time, though a clerk 1, Lutchman acted in a higher position, and was partly responsible for all aspects of constituency payments.
The Parliament normally allocates to each MP a sum of money—about $52,000 monthly—for the payment of staff.
The Parliament also pays the rent (main office—capped at $10,000) and sub-office (capped at $5,000).
Money is also provided for utilities (around $8,500 monthly).
Members would supply a document called a return of personnel, in which they would state the names of the people employed in their offices and the salary at which the person is employed.
The MP would also be required to fill out a personnel employment data form, in which they would provide information on each employee.
It is alleged that Lutchman added names of people who were not employed in the constituency office to the list of people named on the return of personnel form.
This was allegedly done in instances where the MP had not used up his/her full allocation.
By adding names to the list of employees on the return of personnel form, the same names were fraudulently being paid on a monthly basis, even though these people were not, in fact, employed in the constituency offices, the charge against Lutchman alleged.
It is also alleged some were paid by cheque while others had their “salaries” deposited into their bank accounts.
They were, in fact, friends of his who, having been fraudulently paid a salary, paid back a portion to him, it is alleged.
The long wait
Lutchman was charged in 2011 and the matter was first heard in the Port of Spain First Court on March 12, 2015.
On June 21, 2019, he was committed to stand trial at the next sitting of the Port of Spain Assizes.
During the protracted period, one of the MPs whose offices was affected, Hedwidge Bereaux, passed away.
The accounting executive who discovered the alleged fraudulent activity has since retired and is now resident abroad.
As required by the Civil Service Regulations, Lutchman was suspended and placed on half-pay leave by the Public Service Commission (PSC), as he was charged with a criminal offence which carries a penalty of imprisonment.
In the 12 years that he has been on suspension, he has been paid approximately half a million dollars in salary.
Seven years after its commencement and three years after he was committed to stand trial at the Assizes, the matter has not yet reached the High Court because the matter is awaiting the issuance of an indictment by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
The Sunday Express understands the DPP’s Office has not yet reached the year 2019 (the year Lutchman was committed to stand trial) for the issuance of indictments.
It is understood the office has reached the year 2013.
So unless the matter is prioritised, Lutchman has a long wait for his day in court.
In the event that he is found innocent, this long delay could be deemed by lawyers to be unfair to him.
If he is eventually found guilty, the State would have difficulty recovering the money that was paid to him during the years pending the resolution of the matter by the courts.
Because Lutchman is a public officer who was recruited by the PSC, and not a contract officer, he cannot be fired.
The PSC can only put him on suspension with half-pay until the matter is determined.
This is a case in which all the evidence has already been gathered.
All the MPs involved, including the deceased (Bereaux), willingly gave statements to the police.
Ever so often, the PSC asks the Office of the Parliament about the matter—in the hope that there has been a determination of guilt or innocence by the court.
How long Lutchman would continue to remain on suspension, collecting half-pay, is anyone’s guess.
Since he has been suspended on half-pay, someone has to fill the position he held.
Therefore, the taxpayer is not only paying half of his salary but is also bearing the cost of an additional full salary for his replacement until the matter is concluded.
Efforts to reach DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, for comment yesterday were unsuccessful.
Many other situations
This situation with Lutchman is not unique.
There are many public officers—including police officers—who are on charges and who were automatically put on half-pay leave for extended periods.
It is noteworthy that a recent judgment by Justice Carol Gobin stated that the PSC does not have the jurisdiction to withhold a portion of public officers’ salary while they are suspended, pending the determination of disciplinary charges against them.
Speaking at his last news conference, the Prime Minister pointed to how long the processes take, even when all the evidence is gathered, noting that by the time such matters are concluded in the court, the benefit of the criminal justice system to act as a deterrent to other such crimes is diminished.
“Our system has not discouraged... on the contrary, I regret to say, it has encouraged white-collar criminal conduct,” said the PM, going on to detail, without calling names, the alleged incident in Parliament.
He added: “In order to get our independence, we agreed to some arrangements which are inimical to good order and brought obsolescence to management arrangements. In the Government, there was an instance where an officer was using the office to move into a family member’s account. We complained to the relevant authority who did nothing.
“Eventually, after we complained and complained, something was done and the next thing we know, the officer is back on the job. So let me not say half of what I know in this country.”