Approximately 13,000 low-income customers of WASA and T&TEC will receive water and electricity subsidies at an estimated cost of $3.75 million in 2023.
This figure is according to the Social Sector Investment Programme for 2023.
The document, which was tabled in the House of Representatives as part of the 2022/23 budget documents, also states the Ministry of Public Utilities will distribute 300 800-gallon water tanks and 70 1,000-gallon water tanks to households; and five 1,000-gallon tanks to five community facilities. It added that approximately 60 low-income households that are without access to the electricity grid would benefit from the installation of solar panels in 2023.
The electrification programme in 2023 would also provide electrical infrastructure to 53 households with an estimated 1,480 beneficiaries. The programme for 2023 would also include refurbishing and upgrading of major water treatment facilities.
The document stated further that the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) would host public consultations on the Draft Determination for the T&TEC Price Review. The RIC would also prepare its draft determination for WASA’s Price Review upon receipt of a final business plan from WASA in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The public consultation on the Draft would commence after its receipt. “The RIC’s Final Determination for WASA’s Price Review is expected to be completed by November 2023,” the document stated.
The document noted that in fiscal 2022, the Utilities Assistance Programme (UAP) helped 13,551 customers—12,186 people benefited from WASA subsidies, while 1,365 people benefited from T&TEC subsidies. One solar project was approved in fiscal 2022, while the Water Tank Assistance programme comprised approved applications, with a total of 92 projects completed.
Transformation of Beetham
Under the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, plans in 2023 for the expansion of the social security network include establishment of a Social Services Empowerment Unit aimed at establishing a “one stop shop” for the provision of social services.
Under the Ministry of Housing, the social sector programme would include development of the Beetham area by the East Port of Spain Development Company. This would involve, according to the document, the “comprehensive development” of the Beetham Sports and Cultural Complex and Park to transform the Beetham Gardens community into a modern urban village with an acceptable level of facilities for its residents and those of the wider Metropolitan District of East Port of Spain.”
The document added this project would include construction of housing, a state-of-the-art regional sport and cultural complex, cultural centre, indoor gymnasium and other facilities at the Beetham area.
In the area of education, the document said a pilot assessment would be conducted in 30 out of 200 primary schools at the Standards One and Three levels to assess mathematics and English language arts, and would be used as a broad evaluation of the education system. A similar representative sample of Form Three pupils at 50 schools would be chosen, with the test being administered to approximately 5,000 secondary pupils.
Other plans include the expansion of the SEA portal to allow access to downloadable PDF files to assist in secondary school registration and to provide sensitisation sessions or webinars for parents in rural districts and other districts, the document stated. It also said a “turn up don’t give up” caravan aimed at inspiring pupils to stay in school and push forward in the face of challenges will be conducted in July-August 2023.
$4.3 billion on Senior Citizens’ Pension
At the Ministry of Health a programme of upgrade and expansion would be undertaken. It would include:
• At the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA)—equipment for completion of a four-bed coronary care unit; acquisition of six ultrasound machines, 32 wall-mounted cardiac monitors and replacement of four echo machines and six dialysis machines;
• At the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA)—replacement of six X-ray units, purchase of an angiogram machine; procurement of equipment for the Paediatric Critical Care Unit at San Fernando General Hospital;
• North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA)—in 2023, purchase of six operating theatre tables, acquisition of five 12-lead ECG machines, two echo ultrasound machines and five incubators for the Port of Spain General Hospital;
• Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA)—expansion of the radiology information system and purchase of medical equipment for primary healthcare. The document also stated the redevelopment of the PoS General Hospital, involving the construction of new buildings and a new Central Block, will continue. It added refurbishment works at the Princess Elizabeth Home would be executed.
Social expenditure
Some of the key items of social expenditure in 2022, the document said, were as follows:
• $425.7 million on CEPEP;
• $620 million on the Disability Assistance Grant;
• $400 million on GATE;
• $88.9 million on the National Schools Dietary Service Limited;
• $260.6 on the OJT programme;
• $356 million on Public Assistance Grant;
• $4.3 billion on the Senior Citizens’ Pension;
• $177 million on the Food Support Programme;
• $280 million on URP.
The document said a total of 15,946 people were employed in CEPEP—6,238 men and 7195 women; and 1,011 young people between the ages of 14 and 24 years.