13 bloody murders recorded

TWO men were shot and killed in separate incidents on Sunday night and yesterday morning with one murder in Laventille and the other in Petit Valley, Diego Martin.
Thirteen murders occurred between Friday night and yesterday.
As a result, the 2022 murder toll stood at 359 up to last night while the toll at this time last year was 227.
The first murder occurred in Petit Valley.
Police said around 10.30 p.m. Ken Saunders, 40, of Upper Ravine Road, was being driven in a car heading towards his home when someone at the side of the road opened fire on the car.
Saunders was struck multiple times about his body while the gunman ran off.
The person giving Saunders the lift turned the car around and headed to the St James District Hospital where Saunders was pronounced dead on arrival.
The second murder occurred in Laventille around 6.30 a.m.
Police said Akil St John, 42, was at his home at Richardson Street, Laventille, when he heard a man outside his home calling his name.
As St John walked out a gunman opened fire and he was shot several times about the body. The gunman then escaped.
St John’s relatives, who heard the shot, found him in front the house and took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Officers of the Port of Spain Homicide Bureau are continuing investigations.