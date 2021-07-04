13 die from Covid

Thirteen more people have died from Covid-19.
The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday.
The Covid-19 death toll now stands at 892.
Details on the Ministry’s website indicated that the people were:
lFive elderly men with comorbidities
lsix elderly women with comorbidities
lone middle-aged man with comorbidities
lone middle-aged woman with comorbidities.
The Ministry recorded another 115 cases of the virus yesterday, from samples taken over a 24-hour period.
This brings the active caseload to 6,533 and total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 33,428.
The number of hospitalised patients now stands at 365 as follows:
lCouva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility-115
lCaura Hospital-45
lAugustus Long Hospital-47
lSt Ann’s Hospital-8
lArima General Hospital-54
lNew Point Fortin Hospital-40
lScarborough Regional Hospital (Fort King George)-21
lScarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill)-2
Of the hospitalised patients, 15 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 26 are in the High Dependency Unit.
There have been an additional 147 recovered community cases and 44 people have been discharged from health facilities, bringing the number of recovered patients to 26,003.
At this time, 6,533 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation while 225 are in State quarantine facilities.
Another 225 people are in step-down facilities.
To date, 234,443 samples (98,839 at private labs) have been submitted for testing.
The Ministry said 219,964 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with 112,994 of those being vaccinated with both their first and second shots.