13 die from Covid

coronavirus

Thirteen more people have died from Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday.

The Covid-19 death toll now stands at 892.

Details on the Ministry’s website indicated that the people were:

lFive elderly men with comorbidities

lsix elderly women with comorbidities

lone middle-aged man with comorbidities

lone middle-aged woman with comorbidities.

The Ministry recorded another 115 cases of the virus yesterday, from samples taken over a 24-hour period.

This brings the active caseload to 6,533 and total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 33,428.

The number of hospitalised patients now stands at 365 as follows:

lCouva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility-115

lCaura Hospital-45

lAugustus Long Hospital-47

lSt Ann’s Hospital-8

lArima General Hospital-54

lNew Point Fortin Hospital-40

lScarborough Regional Hospital (Fort King George)-21

lScarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill)-2

Of the hospitalised patients, 15 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 26 are in the High Dependency Unit.

There have been an additional 147 recovered community cases and 44 people have been discharged from health facilities, bringing the number of recovered patients to 26,003.

At this time, 6,533 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation while 225 are in State quarantine facilities.

Another 225 people are in step-down facilities.

To date, 234,443 samples (98,839 at private labs) have been submitted for testing.

The Ministry said 219,964 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with 112,994 of those being vaccinated with both their first and second shots.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trini stranded in US dies of Covid

Trini stranded in US dies of Covid

Trinidadian Akil Inniss, who was stuck in the United States due to Trinidad and Tobago’s border closure, will never get the chance to return home as he contracted Covid-19 and died of the virus last month.

Inniss left Trinidad a week before the borders closed in March 2020 to go to New York to seek medical attention.

PM to Kamla: Next time I will describe you fully

PM to Kamla: Next time I will describe you fully

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has warned that he would respond “fully” to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar if she continues her wholly inappropriate and desperate attacks.

He was responding to a statement on Saturday in which the Opposition Leader described him as a “vaccine vagrant” and a “con man”.

13 die from Covid

13 die from Covid

Thirteen more people have died from Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday.

The Covid-19 death toll now stands at 892.

Lotto agents want Covid aid

THE Electronic Lotto Agents Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ELAATT) is displeased that the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) has not addressed their outstanding issues in a timely manner one of which is the pandemic relief grant for lotto agents.

Recommended for you