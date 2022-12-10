13 children's homes not authorised

THERE has been an increase in the monitoring and visits to children’s homes across the country, so much so, that officials have noted a reduction in reports of abuse of children at these facilities.
But according to the deputy director of legal and regulatory services of the Children’s Authority, Elizabeth Lewis, out of the 36 children’s homes in operation across this country, 13 are operating without authorisation documents.
This was revealed yesterday during the 12th meeting of the Joint Select Committee on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity to investigate reports of child abuse at children’s homes.
There are 276 children in unlicensed homes across the country. Lewis said the Children’s Authority has been working alongside the homes to bring them closer to acquiring their licences.
Many of them, she said, have satisfied over 25 per cent of the licensing agreement. Lewis said after details of the Judith Jones report emerged, monitoring of children’s homes has increased. “We would have moved from monitoring once a month to now monitoring twice a month. We noticed that some homes would require even more monitoring, and sometimes we have gone as far as monitoring weekly,” Lewis said.
“The monitoring is done both announced and unannounced, so there are times when the homes know we are coming and other times we just go into the home, and that monitoring is done,”
Lewis explained. “We have increased our visits to certain homes at night and on weekends because we believe more visits are required,” she said.
Two years ago, Lewis said the Children’s Authority had to shut down a home because of severe abuse perpetrated against the children.
“In 2020, we had cause to remove every single child from a home because we would have been monitoring and we would have found that abuse was not acceptable in that particular home; there was severe abuse of children, and we had no choice but to close that home.
“We went in there with the police, and that matter is in the hands of the police and is currently being investigated,” Lewis said.
Lewis said that due to increased monitoring, there has been a reduction in the abuse of children.
“We are hoping that, that continues,” she said. She said homes acquiring the proper documents is still an issue that the Children’s Authority is faced with as homes must have public health and fire certifications and psychiatric assessments for staff.
The Children’s Authority is hopeful that homes that need the necessary certification will be ready by March 2023. “We have seen an increase in the re-inspection of homes. We have seen homes that were before the Judith Jones report at 50 to 60 per cent readiness now at 75 to 80 per cent readiness, and we are very hopeful that most of our homes will be ready for March 2023,” Lewis said.
Lewis added, “The question remains, though, what about those homes that have not gotten there yet? There are many options available, but we would want to see every single home licensed by 2023, and that is what we are working towards.”
Lewis said the placement of children remains a challenge. “Once we recognise that the children will have to be removed from the home because it will become illegal for them to operate without a licence, the authority is recognising that challenge because, as it is now, we do have a placement challenge.
“We have a number of children who require placement who cannot get it, and certainly closing down a home is not what we want. We want to see more homes opened up, and that gives us the urgency to ensure that we get those homes licensed,” she said.