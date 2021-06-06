coronavirus

Trinidad and Tobago recorded 13 more Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

This brought the death toll from the virus to 577.

The Ministry of Health’s website yesterday said the people were:

lseven elderly men with comorbidities,

lone elderly woman with comorbidities,

lone middle-aged woman with comorbidities,

lone young adult man with comorbidities,

lone elderly man without comorbidities.

lone elderly woman without comorbidities and

lone middle-aged man without comorbidities

Among the fatalities was one patient from Tobago.

The Ministry of Health also recorded another 218 cases of the virus yesterday, from samples taken between May 31 and June 5.

This brings the active case load to 9,922 and total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to 26,410.

The number of hospitalised patients now stands at 447 as follows:

lCouva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility—144

lCaura Hospital—61

lAugustus Long Hospital—48

lSt Ann’s Hospital—21

lArima General Hospital—69

lNew Point Fortin Hospital—73

lScarborough Regional Hospital(Fort King George)—29

lScarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill)—2

Of the hospitalised patients 17 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 44 are in the High Dependency Unit.

There have been an additional 275 recovered community cases, and 72 more people were discharged from health facilities, bringing the number of recovered patients to 15,911.

At this time, 9,093 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation while 120 are in State quarantine facilities.

Another 164 people are in step-down facilities.

To date, 198,200 samples (87,225 at private labs) have been submitted for testing.

The ministry said 118,577 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with 1,179 of those being fully vaccinated with both their first and second shots.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

13 more Covid deaths

13 more Covid deaths

Trinidad and Tobago recorded 13 more Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

This brought the death toll from the virus to 577.

The Ministry of Health’s website yesterday said the people were:

lseven elderly men with comorbidities,

+2
VACCINE RUSH

VACCINE RUSH

More than 2,500 manufacturing sector workers showed up at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas to receive their first dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 injection at the start of a public/private sector vaccination drive.

The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) collaborated with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Trade to facilitate the process.

+2
State moves on land grabbers

State moves on land grabbers

THE Commissioner of State Lands (COSL) has confirmed that legal action will be pursued against alleged land grabbers who are cultivating and occupying more than 200 acres of State land in Basil Trace, Mayaro.

This after residents of the area told the Express last week that its forests had fallen victim to hundreds of illegal “farmers”, who are attempting to divide and distribute plots among themselves.

Man claims sexual assault by cop and wife

Man claims sexual assault by cop and wife

A 22-year-old man working in a meat shop reported to the police on Saturday that he was sexually assaulted by a police officer and a woman a week ago.

Police said that around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday, the man visited St James Police Station with his report.

Moonilal: Lockdowns not working

Moonilal: Lockdowns not working

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal slammed the Government yesterday, claiming that increased lockdowns had not helped in lowering the Covid-19 infection rate, but instead increased it.

Moonilal and Davendranath Tancoo, MP for Oropouche West, hosted a United National Congress (UNC) virtual news conference, during which they berated the Government for what they said was the poor handling of the pandemic and poverty within the population.