13 more Covid deaths

Trinidad and Tobago recorded 13 more Covid-19 deaths yesterday.
This brought the death toll from the virus to 577.
The Ministry of Health’s website yesterday said the people were:
lseven elderly men with comorbidities,
lone elderly woman with comorbidities,
lone middle-aged woman with comorbidities,
lone young adult man with comorbidities,
lone elderly man without comorbidities.
lone elderly woman without comorbidities and
lone middle-aged man without comorbidities
Among the fatalities was one patient from Tobago.
The Ministry of Health also recorded another 218 cases of the virus yesterday, from samples taken between May 31 and June 5.
This brings the active case load to 9,922 and total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to 26,410.
The number of hospitalised patients now stands at 447 as follows:
lCouva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility—144
lCaura Hospital—61
lAugustus Long Hospital—48
lSt Ann’s Hospital—21
lArima General Hospital—69
lNew Point Fortin Hospital—73
lScarborough Regional Hospital(Fort King George)—29
lScarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill)—2
Of the hospitalised patients 17 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 44 are in the High Dependency Unit.
There have been an additional 275 recovered community cases, and 72 more people were discharged from health facilities, bringing the number of recovered patients to 15,911.
At this time, 9,093 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation while 120 are in State quarantine facilities.
Another 164 people are in step-down facilities.
To date, 198,200 samples (87,225 at private labs) have been submitted for testing.
The ministry said 118,577 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with 1,179 of those being fully vaccinated with both their first and second shots.