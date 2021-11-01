13 more Covid deaths

THIRTEEN more people have died from Covid-19, increasing Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 1,709.
The Ministry of Health reported the additional deaths in its daily Covid-19 update yesterday and said the fatalities were:
• eight elderly males
• two elderly females
• one middle-aged female
• one young adult female
Details on one patient were not given.
The ministry stated five patients had multiple co-morbidities, including a mix of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer, kidney disease and a history of a stroke. Three persons had a single co-morbidity—diabetes—and five individuals had “no known co-morbidities”, the ministry stated.
The ministry also announced an additional 90 positive cases, reflective of samples taken between October 28 to 31, 2021.
This brings the total of active positive cases to 4,795 and the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 57,419 people.
No new cases of the Delta variant of concern were announced, leaving the total number of confirmed cases at 156.
A total of 335 people are in hospital, 28 positive patients are in step-down facilities and 72 are in State quarantine facilities.
A total of 4,342 people are in home self-isolation.
To date, 623,313 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime and 567,058 have received their second dose.
A total of 602,032 are now fully vaccinated, of which 34,974 were immunised with a single dose regime.