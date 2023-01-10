A 13-YEAR-OLD boy is undergoing treatment at hospital to save his eye after he was stabbed in it, when he rushed to rescue his mother who was being beaten by a man.
The incident took place around 9 a.m. on Sunday in San Juan.
The teenager was said to be at home with his 39-year-old mother when the suspect arrived and called the woman outside. The two got into a heated argument, during which the suspect attacked the woman, hitting her and pushing her to the ground.
The suspect then pulled out a knife.
This was when the 13-year-old ran out to rescue his mother.
The suspect attacked the woman and attempted to stab her however, the teenager was stabbed in the right side of the face and eye. Upon realising what he had done, the suspect then fled the scene.
An alarm was raised and the mother and son were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Complex in Mt Hope. Up to press time yesterday, both victims were said to be in stable condition at the hospital.
The Express was told that the teenager is undergoing treatment in an attempt to save his eye.
The Child Protection Unit and Children’s Authority have been notified and are aiding San Juan police with enquiries.
An arrest, the Express was told, is imminent.