UP to 130 nationals may touch down home today as part of a tranche of repatriation exercises expected over the next two weeks.
Today’s repatriation flight is expected to arrive from New York, acting principal medical officer at the Ministry of Health Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, said yesterday.
Speaking at the Ministry’s virtual media conference on Covid-19, Abdool-Richards said an exercise also took place on March 13, via Barbados, which included nationals who were returning from the United Kingdom.
Abdool-Richards reminded that efforts are ongoing to keep Trinidad and Tobago free of the Covid-19 variant that emerged in the UK last year.
The variant is one several to have appeared since late last year and which are now complicating global efforts at reopening borders and easing trade restrictions, as most countries have heightened anti-transmission measures against the new strains.
Abdool-Richards said nationals coming in from the United Kingdom are still required to carry out a 14-day quarantine at either a State facility or a State-supervised one.
She announced a further three flights expected in the next two weeks and thanked those impacted by T&T’s closed border policy for their patience.
The next repatriation exercises will take place between March 18-31, starting with today’s expected return of between 120-130 nationals from New York.
Another exercise is expected on March 24 from Guyana, then again on March 27 and a final exercise for this month on March 31, from Miami.
Abdool-Richards noted that the exercises, which are the domain of the Ministry of National Security, have been ongoing since last year.
The Government remains committed to returning as many citizens as possible but this must be done safely and now with a view towards keeping T&T Covid-variant free, Abdool-Richards said.
Hospital rates low
Hospital occupancy due to Covid-19 has been at its “lowest” since May 1, 2020, Abdool-Richards said.
After maintaining a rate around five per cent occupancy for some time, rates are now at an “all time low” of two per cent, she said.
Occupancy at the Intensive Care (IC) and High Dependency (HD) units of Covid-19 treatment centres have also been at “zero per cent in the last ten days”, Abdool-Richards said.
Responding later to questions from reporters, Abdool-Richards noted that any decisions regarding changes to the Government’s current border control policy are taken at the level of the Ministry of National Security and the Office of the Prime Minister.
Also speaking was Dr Roxanne Mitchell, general manager (ag), Primary Care Services at the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA), a recent recipient of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine who assured the population of its safety.
Mitchell was among 114 healthcare workers to have been vaccinated in Tobago and said yesterday she experienced “minor side effects” afterwards.
“I would have received the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine when it was presented to Tobago in February. In terms of side effects I would have had fatigue for two days but I was able to function otherwise,” Mitchell said. “I had tenderness at the injection site. There was no fever. I did have a slight pain behind the eyes on day three and day four but I usually suffer with migraines and it may just have been as a result of that. Nonetheless, I was fine otherwise.”
Those side effects represent the body’s immune response to the vaccine, she said, as it would mount a response on the cellular and humoral levels to form antibodies against components of the virus in the product. This familiarity with the virus forms the basis of the body’s ability to identify and respond against the virus in the future.
“The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine introduces a spike protein which is that attachment on the virus that allows it to stick to your cells, and the virus to enter into your body. So your body is now going to be able to mount a response anytime it sees the spike protein moving around in your system,” Mitchell said.
Some experienced milder side effects than others, she said and while side effects are therapeutic there are instances of adverse side effects, which are rare events in the vaccine world.
This is why new formulations undergo a clinical trial process before being introduced into the general public, she stated.
“Adverse effects are undesirable, harmful effects resulting either in this case a medicational vaccine or any other type of medical intervention,” Mitchell said.
“It is for this reason that we have associated with the administration of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine an observation time of about 15 to 30 minutes.”
She said the World Health Organization (WHO), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), as well as AstraZeneca, have allowed 15 minutes.
“Here we are ensuring that persons are observed for at least 20 to 30 minutes going forward. The public should note that anaphylactic reactions are seen within the first ten minutes of administration of the vaccine,” Mitchell advised.
A number of European countries — including Germany, France, Italy and Spain — suspended use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine Monday over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients, though the company and international regulators say there is no evidence the shot is to blame.