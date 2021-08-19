131 die in August...and counting

One hundred and thirty-one people have died of Covid-19 for August to date.
The figure includes eight more deaths announced by the Health Ministry yesterday.
In yesterday’s Covid-19 update, the ministry said the deceased patients were:
• four elderly males with comorbidities
• three elderly females with comorbidities
• one middle-age female without comorbidities.
This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 1,208.
Deaths for 2021 thus far now stand at 1,081.
The highest number of Covid-19 deaths were recorded in June (352) while the second and third highest were recorded in May (326) and July (230) respectively.
Between March and December last year, 127 people died from the virus.
Of the fatalities this month, 96 patients were elderly, 34 were middle-age and one was a young adult.
One hundred and twenty of the patients had comorbidities.
The ministry also reported 155 more positive cases of the virus yesterday, pushing total cases since the pandemic began to 42,582. Tobago reported 13 positive cases yesterday.
Trinidad and Tobago currently has 5,768 active Covid-19 cases.
So far for August, 3,771 people have tested positive for the virus.
There are 318 positive patients currently hospitalised across nine public hospitals.
Of the 84 positive patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 12 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 24 are in the high dependency unit (HDU).
Four positive patients remain in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.
The ministry said 96 positive patients are in step-down facilities, 102 are in State quarantine facilities and 5,199 people are in home self-isolation.
Vaccination
To date, 115,303 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 347,824 the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, 3,902 have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 20 have received a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The ministry said 346,441 people have been fully vaccinated.