$13m Surrey Village centre ready by August

Kwasi Robinson

ON TOUR: Member of Parliament for Lopinot/Bon Air West Marvin Gonzales, from left, Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe and Kwasi Robinson, chairman, Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, leave the construction site of the new Surrey Village Community Centre in Lopinot following a brief update of ongoing works by representatives, the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT), on May 10.

—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

LOPINOT

Member of Parliament Lopinot/Bon Air West Marvin Gonzales said the new state-of-the-art Surrey Village community centre and regional complex is expected to cost $13 million and will be completed around August.

It is expected to benefit the local Supernovas Steel Orchestra, which was founded by the late, great steelband arranger Jit Samaroo, and accommodate cultural, religious and community events.

Gonzales, who is also Minister of Public Utilities, was accompanied on the tour earlier this month by Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe and Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation chairman Kwasi Robinson.

In the background, a crew of workmen continued toiling under torrid sunshine. Stacks of concrete blocks, metal bars, equipment and a ribbon of blue tarpaulin dotted the compound as yellow poui trees bloomed and mangoes hung like green pendants in the picturesque community.

Security guard and Surrey Village resident Kyle Ramoutar said: “I feel good. It’s long overdue.”

After leaving Surrey Village, the party headed to Sherwood Park, Carib Homes and Mausica to observe the valuable pieces of community infrastructure and determine whether or not they needed upgrading or demolition.

“Sport Minister (Cudjoe) and I turned the sod sometime around 2020 but then the pandemic came. It was curtailed for quite a long while.

We are hoping to complete it around August. It should cost about $13 million and be done within budget. It is being undertaken by UDeCOTT. It is a historical community and home to the Supernovas,” said Gonzales of the Surrey Village community centre.

“I felt sorry that Surrey did not have a space for community events. When the Prime Minister (Dr Keith Rowley) was in Opposition, he had visited and heard the community’s cries. He felt something positive should be done. I am pleased to be part of it,” he added.

Cudjoe said they are looking at expanding several community centres into regional complexes to ensure different disciplines and interests are served, improve communities and create safe spaces for people.

Later on, a ministry official said: “At Sherwood Park it’s not too bad but it needs refurbishment and some upgrading.

But at Carib Homes and Mausica, they might have to rebuild. They would need significant work to bring them up to a good standard. They are not in the best condition.”

