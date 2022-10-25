crime tape

Investigations are ongoing into Saturday night’s drive-by quadruple homicide, which claimed the life of a three-year-old boy in Diego Martin.

No arrests have been made, police told the Express yesterday.

The bodies of all four victims—Nazim Owen, three; Chelsea Julien, 27; Akeil “Crime B” Gloster; and Marcus “Markie” Noel, 22—are expected to be brought to the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park ­today.

Nazim’s parents, Vilbara and Nicholas Owen, 31, were hospitalised in this incident.

They all lived at La Puerta Avenue, Diego Martin.

Here’s a list of the 14 persons killed between Friday and Monday.

Friday

• Darwin Gokool, 39, was fatally shot in Laventille.

• Omari Sobers died of gunshot wounds suffered on October 12.

• Stephan Edwards was fatally shot in Morvant.

Saturday

• Nazim Owen, three; Chelsea Julien, 27; Akeil “Crime B” Gloster; and Marcus “Markie” Noel, 22, were fatally shot along the Diego Martin Main Road.

(Kadija Vilbara and Nicholas Owen, 31, parents of the three-year-old boy, were also shot in this incident, and were hospitalised.)

• Rodney Charles, 32, was shot dead at Picton Settlement, Diamond Village.

Sunday

• Whitnol “Jimmy” Philbert, 36, was fatally shot in Santa Cruz near his home.

• Caleb Mason, 24, and Robert “Twin” Forde, 59, were fatally shot in Diego Martin.

• Cornelius Prince Francis was fatally shot at Belle Eau Road in Belmont.

• Wint Gabriel, 39, was fatally stabbed by a relative in Mayaro.

Yesterday

• Nishan Juman, 35, died from gunshot wounds inflicted hours prior while at a bar in Cunupia.

