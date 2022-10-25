Investigations are ongoing into Saturday night’s drive-by quadruple homicide, which claimed the life of a three-year-old boy in Diego Martin.
No arrests have been made, police told the Express yesterday.
The bodies of all four victims—Nazim Owen, three; Chelsea Julien, 27; Akeil “Crime B” Gloster; and Marcus “Markie” Noel, 22—are expected to be brought to the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park today.
Nazim’s parents, Vilbara and Nicholas Owen, 31, were hospitalised in this incident.
They all lived at La Puerta Avenue, Diego Martin.
Here’s a list of the 14 persons killed between Friday and Monday.
Friday
• Darwin Gokool, 39, was fatally shot in Laventille.
• Omari Sobers died of gunshot wounds suffered on October 12.
• Stephan Edwards was fatally shot in Morvant.
Saturday
• Nazim Owen, three; Chelsea Julien, 27; Akeil “Crime B” Gloster; and Marcus “Markie” Noel, 22, were fatally shot along the Diego Martin Main Road.
(Kadija Vilbara and Nicholas Owen, 31, parents of the three-year-old boy, were also shot in this incident, and were hospitalised.)
• Rodney Charles, 32, was shot dead at Picton Settlement, Diamond Village.
Sunday
• Whitnol “Jimmy” Philbert, 36, was fatally shot in Santa Cruz near his home.
• Caleb Mason, 24, and Robert “Twin” Forde, 59, were fatally shot in Diego Martin.
• Cornelius Prince Francis was fatally shot at Belle Eau Road in Belmont.
• Wint Gabriel, 39, was fatally stabbed by a relative in Mayaro.
Yesterday
• Nishan Juman, 35, died from gunshot wounds inflicted hours prior while at a bar in Cunupia.