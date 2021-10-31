14 more Covid deaths

FOURTEEN more people have died from Covid-19, increasing Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 1,696.
The Ministry of Health reported the additional deaths in its daily Covid-19 update yesterday.
It said the deceased patients were:
lsix elderly men
lfour elderly women
lthree middle-aged men
lone middle-aged woman
The Ministry stated six patients had multiple comorbidities, “including a mix of diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, heart disease, dementia, cancer and obesity”.
Three people had a single comorbidity, namely high-blood pressure or heart disease, and five individuals had no known comorbidity, it said.
The Ministry also announced an additional 208 positive cases, reflective of samples taken between October 27-30.
This brings the total active positive cases to 4,901 and the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 57,329 people.
An additional 20 cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 156.
Nine cases are male, 11 cases were female and 11 cases were fully vaccinated, the clinical update stated.
One case was partially vaccinated, eight cases were unvaccinated and 18 cases had no travel history.
“Eleven had prior contact with confirmed Covid cases or symptomatic cases of flu-like illness,” the Ministry noted.
To date, 395,133 people have been tested at private and public facilities.
A total of 50,732 patients have recovered and 336 people are in hospital.
There are 30 positive patients in step-down facilities while 68 are in State quarantine facilities.
A total of 4,327 people are in home self-isolation.
To date, 623,164 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime and 566,848 have received their second dose.
The update said 601,791 people are now fully vaccinated with 34,943 immunised with a single dose regime.