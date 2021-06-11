14 more Covid-related deaths

Fourteen more people have died from Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.
Among them is an 84-year-old man from Tobago, according to yesterday’s clinical update from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development of the Tobago House of Assembly.
The Ministry of Health reported in its Covid-19 update yesterday that the 14 deceased patients were:
• seven elderly males with co-morbidities
• five elderly females with co-morbidities
• one middle-aged male with co-morbidities
• one middle-aged male without co-morbidities
This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 644 and total deaths for this year so far to 517.
May 2021 was the deadliest month of the pandemic, with 326 deaths being recorded.
For the first 11 days of June there have been 149 Covid-19 deaths.
In the last month, which is between May 11 and June 11, a total of 420 people have died from the virus.
Tobago’s current death toll is 18.
For this month thus far, five people have died of Covid-19 in Tobago.
The ministry also reported 300 new cases of the virus yesterday, but noted they were from samples taken between June 5 and June 10.
It said 46 more patients were discharged from public health facilities and there were 397 recovered community cases, increasing total recoveries to 18,009.
T&T now has 9,453 active Covid-19 cases.
So far this month, there have been 4,197 cases of the virus.
For the year thus far, 20,956 positive cases have been recorded compared to 7,150 cases recorded for the whole of 2020.
T&T has seen 28,106 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic started, with 13,085 of those cases being recorded last month.
Tobago reported ten new cases of the virus yesterday, bringing total active cases to 185.
441 hospitalised
A total of 441 positive patients are currently hospitalised in T&T as follows:
• Couva Hospital and
Multi-Training Facility........................142
• Caura Hospital........................................60
• Augustus Long Hospital........................44
• St Ann’s Hospital....................................37
• Arima General Hospital..........................61
• New Point Fortin Hospital......................67
• Scarborough Regional
Hospital (Fort King George)....................26
• Scarborough General
Hospital (Signal Hill)......................................4
Of the hospitalised patients at Couva Hospital, 18 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 44 are in the high-dependency unit (HDU).
Three people are in the intensive care unit in Tobago.
A total of 8,537 Covid-positive people are currently in home isolation while 152 are in various State quarantine facilities.
The ministry said 167 patients are in step-down facilities.
So far, 82,749 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine while 67,464 have received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.
The ministry said 9,496 people have been fully vaccinated.