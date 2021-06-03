14 more die, 546 new Covid cases

Fourteen more people have died of Covid-19 while 546 additional cases of the virus were recorded yesterday.
The Ministry of Health in its Covid-19 update said the deceased were six elderly men, five elderly women, one middle-aged man and one middle-aged woman, all with comorbidities.
There was also one elderly man without comorbidities.
The Covid-19 death toll stood at 537 yesterday. The 546 new cases were taken from samples during the period May 27 to June 2. There are currently 9,817 total active positive cases.
Fifty-eight people have been discharged from public health facilities while 8,677 are in home isolation.
There are 455 patients in hospital.
One hundred and thirty-five patients are at the Couva Hospital, 17 of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 46 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).
There are 55 patients at Caura Hospital, 46 at Augustus Long, 36 at St Ann’s, 68 at Arima General, 78 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 34 at Scarborough Regional (Fort) and three at Scarborough General.
The ministry stated there are 139 people in step-down facilities and another 108 in State quarantine facilities.
From March 27, 2020 to yesterday there have been 25,272 recorded Covid cases in the country.
Some 106,587 people have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose while 1,179 have received two doses.