15 Covid-19 deaths, 414 new cases reported

A young adult male is among 15 more Covid-19 deaths recorded by the Ministry of Health, taking the death toll to 1,885.
The ministry reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening.
The patients were six elderly men, five elderly women, three middle-age men and one young adult man.
One of the deaths, that of a 92-year-old man, occurred in Tobago. This brings Tobago’s death toll to 106.
The ministry said eight of the patients had multiple co-morbidities including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, seizure disorders and cerebral palsy. Five persons had a single co-morbidity, either diabetes or hypertension, and two persons had no known co-morbidities.
The latest deaths take the death toll for the month of November thus far to 189.
The ministry also reported 414 new confirmed positive cases of the virus yesterday.
This increases total confirmed cases to 63,084.
This month alone, 5,755 people have tested positive for the virus.
Active cases now stand at 7,171. Tobago currently has 350 active cases, including 48 new cases recorded on the island yesterday.
The total number of recovered patients has increased to 54,028, as 37 patients were discharged from public health facilities and 162 people were released from home self-isolation.
Currently hospitalised are 461 positive patients. Of the 86 patients at Couva Hospital, 25 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 22 are in the high dependency unit (HDU). Two patients are in the Covid-19 ICU at the Scarborough General Hospital in Tobago.
VACCINATION: Thus far, 633,715 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer- BioNTech) and 39,237 people have received the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Since the ministry introduced additional primary doses of the vaccines for elderly and immunocompromised persons, 5,147 people have been given an additional dose.
A total of 629,381 people are fully vaccinated.