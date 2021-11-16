15 Covid-19 deaths, 414 new cases reported

coronavirus____use

A young adult male is among 15 more Covid-19 deaths recorded by the Ministry of Health, taking the death toll to 1,885.

The ministry reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening.

The patients were six elderly men, five elderly women, three middle-age men and one young adult man.

One of the deaths, that of a 92-year-old man, occurred in Tobago. This brings Tobago’s death toll to 106.

The ministry said eight of the patients had multiple co-morbidities including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, seizure disorders and cerebral palsy. Five persons had a single co-morbidity, either diabetes or hypertension, and two persons had no known co-morbidities.

The latest deaths take the death toll for the month of November thus far to 189.

The ministry also reported 414 new confirmed positive cases of the virus yesterday.

This increases total confirmed cases to 63,084.

This month alone, 5,755 people have tested positive for the virus.

Active cases now stand at 7,171. Tobago currently has 350 active cases, including 48 new cases recorded on the island yesterday.

The total number of recovered patients has increased to 54,028, as 37 patients were discharged from public health facilities and 162 people were released from home self-isolation.

Currently hospitalised are 461 positive patients. Of the 86 patients at Couva Hospital, 25 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 22 are in the high dependency unit (HDU). Two patients are in the Covid-19 ICU at the Scarborough General Hospital in Tobago.

VACCINATION: Thus far, 633,715 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer- BioNTech) and 39,237 people have received the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Since the ministry introduced additional primary doses of the vaccines for elderly and immunocompromised persons, 5,147 people have been given an additional dose.

A total of 629,381 people are fully vaccinated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+3
GARY AIMS AT JONES

GARY AIMS AT JONES

JUST hours after members of the new Police Service Commission (PolSC) were sworn in by President Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday, attorneys representing former police commissioner Gary Griffith wrote to its chairman, retired Appeal Court Justice Judith Jones, raising questions on the merit list for top cop.

15 Covid-19 deaths, 414 new cases reported

15 Covid-19 deaths, 414 new cases reported

A young adult male is among 15 more Covid-19 deaths recorded by the Ministry of Health, taking the death toll to 1,885.

The ministry reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening.

The patients were six elderly men, five elderly women, three middle-age men and one young adult man.

Challenge against EBC report dismissed

PERMISSION has been refused by the High Court to a Tobago woman who sought to challenge the legality of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) report that led to the creation of three new electoral districts on the island.

Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams yesterday evening dismissed the leave application, saying June Jack-McKenzie’s intended judicial review claim had no realistic prospect of success.

In addition, the judge pointed out she was in agreement with attorneys for the EBC and the Office of the Attorney General that Jack-McKenzie did not file her application with the required promptitude.

+2
5 murders take toll to 376

5 murders take toll to 376

ON the eve of the state of emergency being lifted today and concerns from several quarters over the possible effect of increasing crime, five people were murdered between Monday night and yesterday morning.

Four of the victims were shot dead while a woman was chopped to death.

+3
Questions over million $$ Tobago townhouse

Questions over million $$ Tobago townhouse

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is calling on House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George to declare whether her husband owns a “million-dollar” townhouse developed by a contractor who is a close friend of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Recommended for you