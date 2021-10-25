Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob yesterday fired 15 contract employees with immediate effect while several other contract positions are being revisited.
In a telephone interview with the Express, Jacob confirmed the contracted employees were advised that their services were no longer required, adding it was a cost-saving move to channel resources on the ground.
Jacob was appointed TTPS accounting officer in October, which followed the court ruling that the appointments of himself as Acting Commissioner and that of Gary Griffith were unconstitutional.
Asked if he met with each employee individually or collectively yesterday, Jacob responded: “I met with them collectively with the director of our Human Resource Department of the Police Service and together with the head of the administrative department of the Police Service Ms Joanne Archie.”
He said about five consultants, some persons on short term contracts and some on long term contracts, were relieved of their duties.
Jacob said a total of 19 persons would no longer be on the TTPS payroll as some four persons did not have their contracts renewed. The savings, he said, will run into the millions.
These persons were hired under Griffith’s tenure.
Jacob did not criticise Griffith’s hiring practices but instead said that at that time the services of these people may have been necessary and as time went by changes would have been required.
“At the time when these persons were hired, it may have been necessary so to do as the leadership at that time but right now they may have come and done a proficient job and at this time we don’t need to continue with those services and it so happens that within the service there are persons who are qualified and are expert in some areas so now we have to utilise some of that skill and ability to fill some of the positions,” he said.
Questioned on whether legal advice was sought, Jacob said advice was rendered.
“From our advice we sought to stay within the requirements of the law in relation to termination of contracts.
That is to say you can terminate under conditions where the positions are no longer required but in some instances somebody signs a contract you’ll have to pay them off for their contract. If it’s consultancy and their services are no longer required then their services are no longer required,” he said.
Asked if he received specific instructions from the National Security Minister to fire persons Jacob said this was not the case.
“No, we did not get any direct instructions. We don’t really get instructions from the Minister, we may get some thought or some advice but no instructions per se,” he said.
He said a team of persons is preparing for the budget Standing Finance Committee of Parliament comprising the head of finance and others who looked at the TTPS expenditure and recommended avenues to cut back on. He said were some concerns about the overtime bill, for example.
Asked if there will be any other cutbacks, Jacob said the TTPS will be looking at its contractual arrangements as to how it may procure things, for example, from equipment to the provision of maintenance services etc.
He said there are some things that can be done within the service itself and not sourced externally.
Jacob said there is significant expenditure the TTPS must deal with.
“Right now we have a high cost with our Special Reserve Police (SRP) officers. We have a back pay for them. We have a high number of vehicles for maintenance with about 754 vehicles down. We have a lot of motorcycles also in need of repair. We have a significant shortage of technological equipment like bulletproof vests,” he said.
“We are looking to channel more resources to the ground where the officers are operating and we will give them the tools that they require to function more efficiently and effectively,” he added.
He said all savings can contribute to providing resources.
He said savings of $200,000, for example, would assist in the purchase of toner and ink for the printers in the police stations.
The Sunday Express reported this week that TTPS spending on contracts, fees and development programmes showed a significant increase during the past three years.
Contract employment in 2016 stood at $1,658,925; in 2017 it was $57,330,076; 2018 saw a dip by $3 million to $54,106,522.
In 2019, contract employment rose by $10 million to $63,248,063.
In 2020, there was another $10 million increase (2020-$73,571,120) and revised estimates for 2021 are $88,804,000.
Acting National Security Minister Stuart Young, in response to questions from the Express via WhatsApp stated: “I am merely acting Minister of National Security as Minister Hinds is out of the jurisdiction.
“I have not given any directions to anyone as acting Minister of National Security and have been engaged in my substantive duties as Minister of Energy and Energy Industries participating in a pre COP 26 conference.”
Workers surprised
The Express contacted some of the 15 employees who were terminated yesterday and who expressed surprise by move.
TTPS Corporate Communications Manager Francis Joseph thanked Griffith for his opportunity to serve.
“Today, I was called to a meeting chaired by DCP McDonald Jacob and informed that he was terminating my contract with immediate effect. Other persons who were hired by former COP Gary Griffith over the last three years also had their contracts terminated today. I would like to thank Mr Griffith for giving me the opportunity to bring the Corporate Communications Unit to a better place and to leave the dedicated staff better trained going forward.
“I would also like to thank the members of the media who I interacted with over the last 23 months for their cooperation and understanding,” he stated via WhatsApp.
TTPS Event Manager Lisa Ghany stated she was surprised but grateful.
“I was surprised at the sudden turn of events....I was able to interact with Officers across the Ranks of the TTPS in various capacities as we engaged in a variety of activities. I particularly was pleased to use my experience in Protocol and Etiquette to be able to train officers through the Police Training Academy. I value all the experiences and the opportunity to serve,” she stated.
Paul Nahous, Consultant, Firearm and Ammunition Audit Implementation and Retraining Services, stated that he too was surprised as he was informed of a meeting with Jacob and went prepared to update him on current projects and matters that in his view needed urgent attention.
Nahous said he was an internally contracted employee of the TTPS as a civilian staff member for over two years.
He said he was previously an externally contracted employee for six months, after which the value which he brought to the service was assessed.
“My performance was satisfactory enough to be granted a two-year contract, which has now been cut about 10 months short,” he said.
Nahous added: “The value of my work would not be seen by the public directly but would massively impact the lives of officers and citizens. During my tenure I had dozens of tasks that directly impacted the accountability and life preserving capacity of the TTPS, some previously never before done aspects which I implemented.
“I offered to hand over additional all work and documentation was provided from the former commissioner to the new head of the TTPS in the hopes that the foundation I have laid could be built on and improved. I would have laid the groundwork in the TTPS for a new standard of training up to international levels, have needs-based assessments of firearms and ammunition needs, accountability, and all training related aspects,” he said.
Nahous said the meeting with Jacob was non-contentious and non-confrontational. “DCP Jacob expressed that the task at hand (termination) was an unpleasant one, we thanked each other for our previous time having worked together. From my point of employment up until now Mr Jacob has always treated me with the utmost respect and I from my end reciprocated as best I could,” he said.