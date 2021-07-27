...‘15 minutes for Fire Service to arrive’

ASSISTANT Chief Fire Officer Marlon Smith says it took about 15 minutes for fire officers to get from their Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, headquarters to the Maraval fire that claimed the lives of three children on Monday.
Smith was unable to say, however, how long it took officers to get into the house, or how many fire officers were present battling the blaze.
There has been criticism that the Fire Service may have been too slow to respond and more lives may have been saved.
The Express telephoned Smith yesterday following Monday’s incident during which 17-year-old Ezekiel Burke, Faith Burke, six, and Kayden Burke, three, died; while two other children, Janiceia, 15, and Kiseane Burke, 13, were rescued by neighbours and a doubles vendor.
Smith said that on Monday morning the Fire Service got the call and responded, but “the place was well alight by the time we got there and the children had already died in the house”.
He explained that the area of the house where the three children were trapped had a high concentration of heat and flames by the time officers arrived.
He said when they got to the scene they connected their hoses and began attempting to bring the fire under control, while others tried to see how they could have entered the locked property.
“Two of the children had already been rescued through the efforts of residents and so on, who prised away the burglar-proofing in one of the bedrooms and the children came out the building alive,” he said.
“We were trying to open the back door to enter—but despite all the pounding and pulling, it did not happen right away,” he said.
Safety measures
Smith speculated the children were asleep when the fire broke out, and that by the time they were awakened by the intense heat and smoke they realised they were trapped.
Asked if, in his opinion, there may be need for a Maraval Fire Station, he said he would not be able to answer that question.
He explained, however, “To build a station, one will have to look at where it will be positioned in the area, the frequency of calls made on average, and how close is it to another station.”
He advised that in the meantime, homeowners can protect their homes while allowing escape in the event of a fire.
“Several things you can do. You can get smoke detectors, heat detectors and fire extinguishers,” he said.
He also explained that with regards to burglar-proofing, it can be made in such a way that one window is dedicated as the escape window and instead of being welded to the house it can be made to fully open but is padlocked shut.
He said an emergency plan can be worked out and everyone should know where the keys are to this lock.
He also advised that from time to time, the padlock be kept lubricated to allow for smooth opening in an emergency.