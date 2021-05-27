15 more deaths push toll to 440

The Covid-19 death toll now stands at 440, with the deaths of 15 more people yesterday.
The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening.
One of the new deaths occurred in Tobago. The Tobago Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development disclosed that the patient was a 38-year-old male with co-morbidities.
This brings to 281 the number of people that have died from the virus this month.
Further details on the Ministry’s website stated the deceased persons were as follows:
• Seven elderly males
with co-morbidities
• Five elderly females
with co-morbidities
• Two middle-age males
with co-morbidities
• One middle-age male
with no co-morbidities
The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) yesterday confirmed that one of its employees has died of Covid.
The Ministry of Health also recorded another 526 cases of the virus yesterday from samples taken between May 20 and May 26.
This brings the active case load to 8,922 and the total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,987.
The number of hospitalised patients now stands at 446 as follows:
• Couva Hospital and Multi-Training
Facility—134
• Caura Hospital—80
• Augustus Long Hospital—45
• St Ann’s Hospital—22
• Arima General Hospital—63
• New Point Fortin Hospital—69
• Scarborough Regional Hospital
(Fort King George)—32
• Scarborough General
Hospital (Signal Hill)—1
Of the hospitalised patients, six are in ICU and 16 are in HDU. There have been an additional 229 recovered community cases and 70 more people have been discharged from health facilities, bringing the number of recovered patients to 12,625.
In Tobago, ten patients were discharged 19 new cases were recorded yesterday, taking the total active cases on the island to 143.
The island has had a total of 458 confirmed cases of the virus and nine deaths to date. At this time, 7,765 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 127 are in various State quarantine facilities.
Another 185 people are in step-down facilities. To date, 176,676 samples (80,562 at private labs) have been submitted for testing. The ministry advised that 78,282 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with 1,179 of those being fully vaccinated with both their first and second shots.