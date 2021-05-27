15 more deaths push toll to 440

coronavirus

The Covid-19 death toll now stands at 440, with the deaths of 15 more people yesterday.

The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening.

One of the new deaths occurred in Tobago. The Tobago Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development disclosed that the patient was a 38-year-old male with co-morbidities.

This brings to 281 the number of people that have died from the virus this month.

Further details on the Ministry’s website stated the deceased persons were as follows:

• Seven elderly males

with co-morbidities

• Five elderly females

with co-morbidities

• Two middle-age males

with co-morbidities

• One middle-age male

with no co-morbidities

The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) yesterday confirmed that one of its employees has died of Covid.

The Ministry of Health also recorded another 526 cases of the virus yesterday from samples taken between May 20 and May 26.

This brings the active case load to 8,922 and the total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,987.

The number of hospitalised patients now stands at 446 as follows:

• Couva Hospital and Multi-Training

Facility—134

• Caura Hospital—80

• Augustus Long Hospital—45

• St Ann’s Hospital—22

• Arima General Hospital—63

• New Point Fortin Hospital—69

• Scarborough Regional Hospital

(Fort King George)—32

• Scarborough General

Hospital (Signal Hill)—1

Of the hospitalised patients, six are in ICU and 16 are in HDU. There have been an additional 229 recovered community cases and 70 more people have been discharged from health facilities, bringing the number of recovered patients to 12,625.

In Tobago, ten patients were discharged 19 new cases were recorded yesterday, taking the total active cases on the island to 143.

The island has had a total of 458 confirmed cases of the virus and nine deaths to date. At this time, 7,765 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 127 are in various State quarantine facilities.

Another 185 people are in step-down facilities. To date, 176,676 samples (80,562 at private labs) have been submitted for testing. The ministry advised that 78,282 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with 1,179 of those being fully vaccinated with both their first and second shots.

Covid victim remembered as ‘gentle giant’ at funeral

Covid victim remembered as ‘gentle giant’ at funeral

Covid-19 victim Dr Shival Sieunarine was yesterday remembered at his funeral service as a gentle giant.

Sieunarine, 33, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope, on May 8.

He was said to have rapidly deteriorated after experiencing respiratory distress. He did not work at the EWMSC. However, his passing was confirmed by the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chief executive, Davlin Thomas.

Security officer, cop die from virus

Security officer, cop die from virus

The deaths of a police officer and a security officer have brought Tobago’s Covid death toll to ten.

Haile Miller, 38, who worked at the ANR Robinson International Airport, died from Covid-19 on Wednesday, while PC Daniel died at the Scarborough General Hospital yesterday afternoon.

Not all businesses want tighter curfew

Not all businesses want tighter curfew

Several business groups yesterday voiced disagreement with a recommendation for the current curfew of 9 p.m.-to-5 a.m. be shifted to 6 p.m.-to-6 a.m.

Head of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud suggested the amended curfew during a virtual meeting of business groups and chambers with Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young and Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon on Wednesday.

Family devastated by pandemic

Family devastated by pandemic

There are families in Trinidad and Tobago so impacted by the economic downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic that they don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

One such story is that of a family of six living in squalor in Golconda, on the outskirts of the city of San Fernando.