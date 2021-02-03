Fifteen seats.
The Tobago House of Assembly is likely to get three more seats as the Government has identified a legislative solution to the Tobago 6/6 deadlock.
Speaking at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the proposal for 15 Assemblymen (instead of the current 12) originated in Tobago and formed part of the recommendations submitted by Tobago stakeholders following a series of consultations to the Joint Select Committee of Parliament.
“I am satisfied that an intervention is required and I am prepared to make that intervention,” he said, adding that he had been in constant communication with senior counsel and the Attorney General.
“A draft amendment could be before the Cabinet in a matter of days,” he said.
The Prime Minister said, there would be two amendments.
One amendment would involve providing a legal formula to break the deadlock, which requires giving someone the authority to call a fresh election in circumstances where a hung Assembly exists.
“The amendment would treat with that—who would have the authority in a deadlock to call another election,” he said.
The current THA Act requires the Assembly to dissolve itself by resolution, which cannot now be done. He said with this being done, one could go back to the polls and come back with another 6/6 result and “then all of us would want a good spanking”.
Therefore, he said, the second amendment would change the number of seats to avoid a tie. “Thankfully that issue had already been dealt with in Tobago,” he said, referring to the draft Constitution Amendment Tobago Self-Government bill which is before the JSC.
The Prime Minister said the Cabinet would consider the recommendation for 15 seats and then would take the amendments to the Parliament for debate.
Once the Parliament agrees by a simple majority to the amendments, it would authorise the Elections and Boundaries Commission to begin its work in the field in Tobago, put a report to the Parliament, stating the number of seats, and where the seats are, etc. He said once the Parliament accepts this EBC report, an election could be called in Tobago.
“The question that arises is how long this would take. I have heard it said from the voices of the majority in Tobago that they do not wish to have this be too long...So we would want to do this as quickly as possible,” he said.
Noting that the EBC was out in Tobago not too long ago doing preparations for the 12-seat THA election, the Prime Minister said it should not be an extended period.
“But by law you have to give (the THA) time to produce their report and as of now I can’t speak for the EBC,” he said.
“I will say to the people of Tobago, this is a temporary situation and there is no malice involved. It is just the law taking its course,” the Prime Minister stated. “I ask Tobagonians to be patient for a few weeks. We cannot act outside of the law. And what we do must be able to stand any challenge.”
THA remains accountable
The Prime Minister said he did not want the current situation to fester since the longer the situation persists, the longer the skeletal Executive Council will remain in place.
“In this kind of season you get a lot of statements being made that are not grounded in fact and might be quite self-serving, sometimes quite damaging,” he said.
“It is being said that with this aspect of the law coming into play, that the Executive Council of Tobago can do what they want and nobody can be held accountable. That is just so much ‘hooey’. Anybody, anytime acting for the Government, especially with Government money and does anything that is illegal, you will face the law. That is always in place and has nothing to do with elections. And with respect to accounting for what you have done in governmental action, the Auditor General remains in force for every day of the year. It has nothing to do with elections. What is not available is the operations of the parliamentary arm of the Assembly where representatives are able to interact and question and so on because the Assembly cannot function if it is not properly constituted.”
The Prime Minister said there was no “grab for power” by the Executive Council since the law states that until the THA is reconstituted, the Executive Council remains in office and those who had posts such as the Chief Secretary, deputy Chief Secretary and Secretaries remain in their posts until a presiding officer is selected and a new Council is put in place.
“I have seen it said in Tobago that those persons who are caught by that law, saying that you remain in office until somebody is sworn in to replace you...that this is some grab for power. That is not so at all and it is not unusual,” he said, referring to the US election which took place on November 3 but the defeated president was not replaced until January 20 under the provisions of their law.