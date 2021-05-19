Fifty people were arrested on Tuesday night for breaching curfew.
Among them were maxi-taxi operators and a 15-year-old boy who borrowed a relative’s vehicle to go on a joy ride.
The 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew came into effect on Sunday night.
The number of arrests Tuesday was more than eight times that of the first night when six people were arrested for breach of curfew.
On Monday, 19 people were detained.
That day, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith warned at a press conference at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain that there would be “no more leniency” and he implored everyone to stay home.
The Northern Division saw the most arrests with 15 people held. It was in this division that the teenager was detained.
He is expected to be charged with operating a vehicle without a driver’s licence in addition to breach of curfew.
Thirteen arrests were made in the Arima district.
These included maxi-taxi operators who were stopped and detained after they failed to provide what police said was a reasonable excuse for breaching curfew hours.
The maxi drivers and conductors argued that they were considered essential workers.
Police said none of the operators had curfew passes.
Another 12 people were arrested in Tobago while nine were arrested in the Eastern Division.
In this district, two women were held in Valencia while five drivers were stopped during routine searches along the Cunapo Southern Main Road, the Toco Main Road and the Eastern Main Road in Sangre Chiquito.
Western and South Western Divisions recorded five and four arrests, respectively, while the Port of Spain and North Eastern Divisions recorded one arrest each.
No one was arrested in the Southern Division.