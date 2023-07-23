CLOSE TO $15 million has so far been spent by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on the commission of enquiry (CoE) into the tragic deaths of four divers who had undertaken work for Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd.
And more taxpayers’ money may have to be forked out in litigation costs, as there is a threat of legal action over the OPM’s failure to provide a detailed breakdown of all the beneficiaries of the expenses. The OPM has said it is unable to reveal people’s information because of the high crime rate, as these people can be targeted by criminals.
In response to a Freedom of Information request, the OPM stated a total of $14,538,511.40 in bills have so far been accumulated for the CoE.
Of that figure, over $10 million in legal fees were accrued, the lion’s share going to CoE chairman Jerome Lynch, KC ($3.4 million), senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj ($3.2 million) and junior counsel ($2.2 million).
This total figure does not include money spent by Paria for the commission and their retaining of Gilbert Peterson SC to defend the State enterprise and other expenses.
While millions have been spent on the CoE to date, lone survivor Christopher Boodram and the families of the deceased four divers have not received any compensation or assistance from the State. In fact, Boodram had written to the CoE pleading for assistance to retain legal counsel, but was advised to seek legal aid.
OPM permanent secretary Maurice Suite provided partial information with respect to the expenditure for the CoE following a FOI request dated April 24, 2023, from attorney Vishaal Siewsaran of former attorney general Anand Ramlogan’s Freedom Law Chambers on behalf of social and political activist Marsha Walker.
The FOI requested a statement of all legal and/or consultancy and/or other fees paid to date in connection with the CoE into the Paria diving incident, identifying the names of the person/entity to whom the payment was made, the amount of money paid and whether any further sums are outstanding for unpaid invoices.
After seeking a one-month extension, on June 26, 2023, the PS provided some information on the expenditure but did not give a detailed breakdown, stating that pursuant to Section (30)1 of the act, personal information is exempt from release.
The letter stated: “However, a Section (35) balancing exercise must be conducted. Please be advised that financial information together with a person’s name constitutes personal information, and it is imperative to protect personal financial information in light of the ongoing crime situation which could result in payees being targeted. Accordingly, while disclosure would promote accountability and transparency, a balancing exercise favours non-disclosure of named individuals.”
The following audited documents were provided: audited statements of fees paid to commissioners and legal counsel to date; outstanding fees owed to commissioners and legal counsel to date, administrative and legal support assistance cost; and operational expenditure.
According to the information, a total of $5.5 million was paid to the CoE lawyers, with $4.8 million outstanding.
Fees paid:
Commissioner $2,334,274.31
Commissioner $600,000
Senior legal counsel $1,350,000
Junior counsel $900,000
Instructing attorney $400,000
TOTAL $5,584,274.31
Outstanding fees:
Commissioner $1,100,000
Senior legal counsel $1,895,000
Junior counsel $1,310,000.07
Instructing attorney $582,222.28
TOTAL $4,887,222.35
The OPM provided salaries paid to staff hired such as manager lead support, legal support specialist, IT technical support, office support, kitchen attendant and driver, etc. The names were not disclosed.
Ramlogan
threatens legal action
A list of some 67 companies ranging from hotels, food catering, computer purchases and services, supermarkets, travel agent services as well as the independent report from In-Corr-Tech Ltd ($69,750) were provided.
Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan has issued a pre-action protocol letter threatening to haul the Office of the Prime Minister before the courts for citing the high crime rate in this country for its failure to provide a detailed account of the expenditure for the Paria diving tragedy commission of enquiry.
Ramlogan said the OPM is, in effect, saying this country is a “failed state” by using this excuse.
By letter dated July 18, 2023, to the PS of the Office of the Prime Minister, Ramlogan is named as the instructing attorney, leading attorneys Jayanti Lutchmedial and Kent Samlal on behalf of social activist Marsha Walker.
It was stated that the OPM provided a “half baked” response after two months that “would now lead to costly, unnecessary litigation”.
Ramlogan stated the “real cost” of the CoE will become clearer when all fees are added, as the OPM’s $14.5 million expenditure excludes the cost of legal representation for Paria’s legal team and the other participants in the enquiry.
“As you are aware, the children, wives and relatives of the men who tragically died inside that pipeline have not received one red cent from your government to date. In fact, it is a matter of public record that when they asked for assistance with legal fees so that they can secure independent legal representation, you rudely told them to go by the Legal Aid,” the letter stated.
“It is the height of unfairness that while they were told to seek legal aid the government has been spending such astronomical sums on a commission that is designed to tell the grieving families what went wrong. This is a classic case of the grass growing for others to feast on whilst these humble families that are affected so badly are told to ‘hold strain’ while they starve. Had the government given a fraction of this money to the families they would have been able to help take care of the children of the men who died inside the pipeline on that fateful day,” it added.
Claim for judicial review
The letter noted the OPM disclosed the total sums for legal, consultancy and other fees paid to date but have failed to disclose the names of the persons/entities to whom these monies were paid as it cited the country’s high crime rate.
The letter stated that it is “extraordinary” that the highest office in the executive in the OPM would seek to withhold such basic information in a matter involving the expenditure of public funds at a time when the relatives of the men who tragically died inside the pipeline are experiencing so much poverty, pain and suffering without any help from the Government.
“It is astonishing to say the least that no less an entity than the office of the Prime Minister will seek to justify its refusal to disclose the identity of the payees on the basis that to reveal such information could put them at risk due to the crime situation in the country,” it added.
“This is tantamount to an admission that you are presiding over a failed state. Perhaps the Prime Minister is so disconnected and far removed from the raw and harsh realities of everyday terror, pain and suffering that ordinary citizens go through on a daily basis because of the runaway crime situation that he doesn’t understand that everyone is a target,” the letter continued.
“As Prime Minister you should be more concerned about the terrifying tsunami of crime that has mushroomed since you assumed leadership of the country as Prime Minister than hiding the identities of the persons to whom these payments were made.”
Ramlogan stated the state is under a constitutional and moral obligation to disclose the identities of the recipients of State funds, adding the concept of a “secret payment” to unnamed persons is inimical and anathema to the fundamental principles of a democratic society.
The attempt to invoke the personal information exemption in the FOIA has no merit because the amount of public money paid by the OPM to a citizen could never fall within the definition of personal information, he stated, adding that even if it did, it would not be unreasonable to disclose same.
The letter stated a claim for judicial review will be filed to challenge the OPM’s failure to fully disclose the requested information. A 14-day deadline was given for a response.