16 more Delta cases, 4 Covid deaths

coronavirus

Sixteen more cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant have been confirmed in Trinidad and Tobago and four more Covid-19 deaths have been recorded.

This is according to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday.

The additional fatalities were two elderly men, one middle-aged man and one middle-aged woman.

The ministry outlined that three of the deceased patients had multiple comorbidities, including a mix of high blood pressure, stroke, previous heart attack and sepsis.

One patient had cancer of the blood.

This brings T&T’s Covid-19 death toll to 1,633.

A total of 1,506 deaths due to the virus have been recorded for 2021 thus far, while 151 people died between October 1 and October 22.

102 total Delta cases

One of the 16 Delta cases was recorded in Tobago.

According to an update from the Tobago House of Assembly’s Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, the individual had no travel history but was a contact of a person with a recent travel history.

This increases Tobago’s total confirmed Delta cases to five.

The Ministry of Health noted that 15 of the new Delta cases in T&T had no travel history and eight had prior contact with other positive cases.

It said seven cases were fully vaccinated while eight were unvaccinated.

One case is pending epidemiological investigation.

T&T now has 102 confirmed cases of the Delta variant.

The ministry also reported 322 more Covid-19 cases, increasing the total number of infections since the pandemic started to 55,203.

Tobago recorded 34 additional cases yesterday.

There are now 4,511 active Covid-19 cases in T&T.

There are 297 positive patients currently hospitalised.

Of the 63 positive patients at Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 12 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 16 in the high dependency unit (HDU).

Four positive patients remain in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.

To date, 616,502 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer BioNTech) and 32,465 people have received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The ministry reported that 580,553 people have been fully vaccinated.

