16 secondary schools identified as ‘high risk’

There are 16 “high-risk” secondary schools in Trinidad and Tobago, a Ministry of Education report has found.
The ministry has also set up a multi-disciplinary team to review and revise the existing policy on the reduction of school violence.
The move follows the ministry’s report which identified 16 high-risk secondary schools that exhibited at least two of the following characteristics: high percentage of Form One pupils who scored under 30 per cent in the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA), high levels of indiscipline, high absenteeism and low levels of Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) achievement.
The report said at least seven of the schools exhibited all characteristics.
“There is the need to address the problem with immediacy—and this is the context in which the team is asked to make its recommendations for amendment of the policy,” Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly emphasised in the media release on Monday.
The statement did not identify the 16 schools.
According to the “Report on Existing Systems to Reduce Indiscipline and Violence in Schools”, “schools are considered to represent microcosms of society; thus the societal trend of interpersonal violence has also been noted at schools in terms of deviant behaviour, choices made, or infractions committed by students.”
The ministry’s statement said in this context, Gadsby-Dolly on Monday convened the second meeting of a wider cross-section of Government ministers and agencies to discuss the issue of school violence.
National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy, along with their technical teams and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Community Police reviewed the ministry’s report to identify trends and analyse some of the root causal factors that contribute to indiscipline and violence in schools.
Measures to reduce violence
The meeting centred on examination of the current systems and procedures in place for reducing school violence and also identified the specific schools with high levels of violence and the profiles of individual pupils who have been suspended multiple times, the release said.
“Recommendations were proffered for improving the effectiveness of measures used to reduce school violence, through the collaborative use of resources available in various government agencies and ministries,” it stated.
Having noted the recommendations, Gadsby-Dolly has invited the Ministers of National Security, Youth Development and National Service, Social Development and Family Services, Sport and Community Development, the Office of the Prime Minister, Gender and Child Affairs, as well as the Tobago House of Assembly Secretary of the Division of Education, Research and Innovation to nominate two suitable representatives to the multi-disciplinary team.
The team, along with staff of the Ministry of Education, are tasked with reviewing and revising the existing Ministry policy.
“The meeting attendees acknowledged the willingness of non-governmental organisations, community groups, retired experts and volunteers in the relevant areas to lend support to schools and noted the importance of incorporating a wide network of support as this issue is tackled,” the release stated.
Gadsby-Dolly said the Ministry will interrogate the criteria used to define high-risk schools, compile more data on the type of support required by specific pupils whose actions identify them as needing intense focus and address resource issues.