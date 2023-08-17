THE Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) gained 164 votes on Monday, in its fourth attempt at contesting a local government election.
However, MSJ leader David Abdulah said this result was based on the number of candidates that were put forward by the party.
“That (the 164 votes) has to be calculated against the fact that we only had three candidates and obviously the more candidates you have, the more votes you are likely to get, the total,” he told the Express yesterday.
The MSJ only put up candidates for the Point Fortin Borough Corporation—Nigel Whyte for Techier/Guapo, Amber Wharton for Hollywood, and Kester Swan for New Village.
Abdulah admitted that the MSJ received fewer votes in the same areas than four years ago when the party contested the 2019 local government election.
He said while this was unexpected, MSJ members remain undaunted.
“We interacted with our candidates and the teams and they were all feeling positive in the sense that we ran a good campaign. We interacted with lots of burgesses in those three electoral districts,” said Abdulah.
Since its inception, the MSJ has contested local government elections between 2013 and 2023. In 2019 it contested close to 30 seats. Back in 2010, two of its candidates contested the general election under the People’s Partnership, while it put forward candidates for five seats under the MSJ banner in the 2020 general election.
Abdulah said the overall 30.34 per cent voter turnout was the real takeaway from Monday’s election, pointing out it was four per cent less than in 2019.
He added: “People are very frustrated and fed up which is why the voter turnout is so low… In spite of very high-profile campaigns, by both the PNM and the UNC contesting elections as if it was a general election, (there was) a low voter turnout which means that 70 per cent, more than twice the number of people who voted, did not vote.”
He said this was an indication of the disillusionment in the country as people are fed up of the state of politics, governance, the economy and crime.
“That gives us optimism going forward to what we have to do to excite the imagination of people.”
Abdulah said the MSJ is still a viable option.
“We stand for something… Our members are still very committed to the MSJ and for what we stand for, which is bringing about fundamental change in the country which we know is not an overnight activity, it is not a one shot, and therefore we’re committed to continue that work,” he said.
The MSJ will be moving towards contesting the 2025 general election.