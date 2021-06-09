covid-19

Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll has crossed 600.

The Ministry of Health reported 17 additional deaths due to the virus yesterday, pushing total deaths since the start of the pandemic to 616.

According to the ministry’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the deceased patients were:

• nine elderly males with co-morbidities

• three elderly females with co-morbidities

• one middle-aged male with co-morbidities

• three middle-aged females with co-morbidities

• one young adult male without co-morbidities

One of the deaths was a 59-year-old Tobago man with co-morbidities, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development of the Tobago House of Assembly stated in its clinical update yesterday.

The Covid-19 death toll in Tobago now stands at 17.

The Ministry of Health also reported yesterday that 454 more people tested positive for the virus.

T&T now has 9,869 active Covid-19 cases.

Tobago reported 33 more cases yesterday, bringing active cases on the island to 192.

So far this month, 121 people have died from Covid-19 and there have been 3,624 cases of the virus locally.

For the year thus far, T&T has seen 20,383 positive cases and 489 deaths due to the virus.

There have been 27,533 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic started last year.

A total of 454 positive patients are currently hospitalised as follows:

• Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility — 150

• Caura Hospital — 63

• Augustus Long Hospital — 43

• St Ann’s Hospital — 37

• Arima General Hospital — 68

• New Point Fortin Hospital — 68

• Scarborough Regional Hospital (Fort King George) — 24

• Scarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill) — 1

Of the hospitalised patients at Couva Hospital, 20 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 48 are in the high-dependency unit (HDU).

So far, 79,435 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine while 57,162 have received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

The ministry said 5,896 people have been fully vaccinated, meaning that they have received the first and second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

