Tobagonians are being urged not to show up at the health centres to request Covid-19 vaccines as vaccinations are being done by ap­pointment only on the island.

Speaking at yesterday’s Covid-­19 news conference in Tobago, general manager of primary care at the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) Dr Roxanne Mitchell said some people “descended” on health centres on Wed­nesday, demanding to be vaccinated on a walk-in basis.