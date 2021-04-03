178 Venezuelans repatriated

Venezuelan nationals

Flashback October 2020:- A group of Venezuelan nationals walk along Independence Square, Port of Spain . Photo ISHMAEL SALANDY.

One hundred and seventy-eight Venezuelan nationals were repatriated on Friday.

This was confirmed in a statement from the Ministry of National Security yesterday.

The process was managed by the Immigration Division, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and authorities from Venezuela.

The 178 Venezuelans, including a number of children, departed from a ship at the Chaguaramas heliport, the Sunday Express was told, with the consent of the Venezuelan authorities received since the end of 2020.

On February 27, a repatriation flight from Piarco to Caracas, organised by the Venezuelan government, took 96 Venezuelans home.

Initially, the flight encountered difficulties, as the Conviasa plane to be used had been denied permission to land, as that airline has been sanctioned by the ­United States. The ministry reached out to the United States Embassy, and cooperative discussions resulted in the 96 Venezuelan citizens being returned to their home ­country on the aircraft.

In an unrelated incident, 17 Venezuelans were jailed when they appeared at the Siparia Magistrates’ Court on March 29 and March 31. They were all charged for several offences—including illegally entering the borders, in contravention of the Immigration Act and Public Health Regulations. They all received custodial sentences ranging from 14 days to six weeks’ imprisonment, police said in a statement. The drivers in the group, Eliomar Daniel Malalu Sotollio and Johanson Jose Jaimez Carpios, were additionally charged for aiding and abetting the others in illegally entering the borders, as well as driving ­without a certificate of insurance.

Carpios was also charged for driving without a ­permit. The vehicles driven by the two men to facilitate the illegal entry were seized by an order of the court. The group was arrested on March 21 by officers of the South Western Division and Emergency Response Patrol (ERP).

Around 9 a.m., the officers conducted a stop-and-search exercise along the SS Erin Road, Siparia.

During the exercise, they stopped a green ­Toyota Corolla driven by Sotollio and a black Nissan Tiida ­driven by Carpios. There were five men, four women and two infants in both vehicles. They were all arrested ­after they were unable to provide evidence that they had ­legally entered the country, police said.

Based on additional information received, the officers proceeded to Quarry Road #1, Siparia, where they found other Spanish-speaking people hiding in bushes.

They were also unable to provide evidence of legal entry into the country and were arrested. They were all charged with the offences, police said. —AB

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Mothers are main offenders of child abuse

Mothers are main offenders of child abuse

An eyebrow-raising number of women, mainly mothers, are the perpetrators of offences committed against children.

Statistics provided by the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago show that between the period May 18, 2015, and February 28, 2021, a total of 27,437 cases were reported to the organisation.

Holistic approach needed to get minors at safe houses on track

Child psychologist Dr Maryam Ali says there needs to be a more holistic approach to rehabilitation of minors who are placed in the care of the Children’s Autho­rity.

Ali was commenting on the escape of five boys from one of the Children’s Authority’s child support centres two weeks ago and the subsequent murders of two of the teens.

Suspect bled to death

Suspect bled to death

Police officers attached to the Northern Division watched an alleged male suspect whom they had shot bleed to death on the road for 23 minutes instead of taking him to hospital.

The officers claimed they had rushed the man to hospital, which was documented in the station diary.

178 Venezuelans repatriated

178 Venezuelans repatriated

One hundred and seventy-eight Venezuelan nationals were repatriated on Friday.

This was confirmed in a statement from the Ministry of National Security yesterday.

The process was managed by the Immigration Division, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and authorities from Venezuela.

Two on ferry at risk from attending wedding

Two on ferry at risk from attending wedding

Two Trinidadians who were sent back from Scarborough, Tobago, to Port of Spain on the Galleons Passage on Friday had attended a wedding and were primary contacts of five Covid-positive people.

They did not break home qua­ran­tine, Health Secretary Tracy Da­vid­son-Celestine confirmed yesterday.

Steady rise in cases

Steady rise in cases

As the long Easter weekend gets into full gear comes the scary news of 44 more people across Trinidad and Tobago testing positive for Covid-19.

The figures have been climbing steadily in the last few days, forcing the Government to ban all contact sports which it had relaxed earlier this year.

On Thursday, the ministry announced 46 new cases and three additional deaths from the virus, taking the toll to 145.

Urging the population to observe Covid restrictions and protocols, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Thursday expressed alarm at the increase, saying the country was at a dangerous crossroad.