A POLICE constable from the St James Police Station has died of Covid-19.
In a statement posted to social media yesterday, the Police Service said PC Mark Aleia, 43, a father of two, enlisted into the service on November 3, 2003.
He is the 17th police officer to have died of the virus in the country.
Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob and the executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) extended deepest condolences with the family, friends and colleagues of PC Aleia.
Snr Supt Kelvern Thompson, head of the Western Division, said, “the division is shook up at this time as no amount of training or experience prepares one for the loss of a colleague”.
Thompson further stated Aleia is the first officer in the division to have passed due to Covid–19 and noted he was an all-rounder whose dedication to duty and ability to always show up and execute was beyond incredible.
Aleia will be remembered as being a true example of a kind, loving, hard-working and selfless team player and will be greatly missed by his colleagues, the TTPS said.