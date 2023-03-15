$18.5m Lotto has Trinis dreaming

THE Lotto Plus jackpot is now a whopping $18.5 million and many are hopeful that they can walk away with the winning numbers after tonight’s draw.
The highest Lotto Plus in this country’s history has been $32 million.
The Express visited a few places in downtown Port of Spain and St James, where there weren’t long lines of people waiting to be that lucky person with the winning numbers.
At a Lotto outlet in St James, Sean Jones from Petit Valley was confident that he would have the winning ticket and already had plans on how he would spend his millions.
“When I win, I will give my friends, family, and co-workers a sizeable sum so they can open their businesses and be independent of their jobs. I will invest in essential businesses in anticipation of future crises and finally build my dream house so I can retire and watch the stars from the deck.”
At another Lotto booth on the Western Main Road, Elena Ali from Federation Park said she planned to give to charity.
“If I won the lottery, I would quit my job, ensure my family members are covered, build my dream house, invest in property and other business ventures. I would also give to charity — build a home for children and abused women. I’d also travel.”
At Royal Castle, on Independence Square, Anastasia Haynes from Morvant, who already purchased her Lotto, said one of her dreams is to assist the youth.
“I would put it in Unit Trust to earn interest for a bit. Renovate my house. Give to charity, specifically Living Waters. They distribute to anyone. Help a few young people who I know are studying. Make sure my daughter has a proper pension fund. Give some to my family and then go on a cruise with some close friends.”
While Jillian Serapio from Belmont intended to assist her community.
“I would invest part of it in real estate and I would also give a portion to the church and develop the Belmont Park for the children of the community.”
Two proprietors of lotto outlets, who wished not to be named due to security reasons, said that while the lines may not be long for tonight’s $18.5 million jackpot many people are buying several quick picks, to increase their chances, while others are going to different outlets in other areas to try to secure the winning ticket.