18 cops charged in 2021

Last year, 18 police officers were charged by the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) for a variety of criminal offences from allegations made against them.
This was confirmed by W-Cpl Dane-Marie Marshall of the PSB during a news conference yesterday at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
W/Insp Leslie Ann Aguilleria-Homer of the PSB was also present at the news conference.
Marshall noted that the 18 officers charged were out of a total number of 124 reports the PSB received that year. However, she explained that while this number may seem low on the surface, several issues factored into it, including that 14 matters had been sent to the PSB for disciplinary action.
Those 14 cases had not met the threshold for criminal liability, but there was enough evidence of wrongdoing for the PSB to take over, she said. Furthermore, she noted that other cases required forensic evidence to be secured and examined, which took time, and in several others, the matters were not pursued after being reported, as the allegations were there but there was no direct evidence.
The Express was later informed that in 2018, there were 82 officers under investigation; in 2019, there were 90; in 2020, 124; and in 2021—133.
From these investigations, evidence was found for criminal intent for 19 officers in 2018; 23 officers in 2019; 16 officers in 2020; and 18 officers in 2021 .
Most of the charges laid against officers were for misbehaviour in public office; corruption under the prevention of corruption act (bribe taking); and perversion of the course of public justice. The PSB was established on July 15, 2011, and operationalised the following year. It’s a class one specialist section of the Police Service (TTPS), and was developed to ensure the organisation was transparent and accountable in all operations and activities to engender public trust and confidence.
She noted that the sanctioned strength of the PSB was 54 persons, but the actual current strength was 34.
She also proudly stated that the unit was being led by senior superintendent Suzette Martin. Aguilleria-Homer noted that over the last three years, her unit had received over 2,000 reports against police officers.
As of yesterday, she said there had already been 162 reports against officers, with 776 such reports in 2021; 976 in 2020; and 1,036 reports in 2019.
“These numbers show us that the trust with the public is there. They know that they can come in and make these reports. Furthermore, we continue to work with other entities such as the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), which I believe is only furthering our positioning. So we want people who have been legitimately wronged to come forward, and let their voices be heard, and we assure you it will be taken seriously and looked into,” Aguilleria-Homer said.
Marshall, however, did remind citizens it was a crime to make false reports, and this offence—under section 76 of the Criminal Law Act chp 10:04—carries a sentence of five years in prison for those found guilty of giving false information, maliciously.
The PSB was first called the Internal Investigations Unit, then the Service Inspection and Complaints Unit, before getting its current title.
It operated in conjunction with the PCA and is still responsible for investigations as well as resolutions of disciplinary complaints forwarded to the office of the Commissioner of Police by the PCA.
Aguilleria-Homer noted that most prevalent of the matters overseen by the tribunals were for neglect of duty, and for undesirable conduct.
She explained that, as of yesterday, there were 119 matters before such tribunals overseen by the PSB.
If found guilty, officers could face fines, suspension or even dismissal.
She noted that in 2019, there were seven convictions; in 2020, ten convictions; in 2021, there were 12; and for 2022 there have already been 17.
However, she noted that even with guilty convictions, persons could still appeal to the PSC within 14 days to suspend the decision.