...18 more deaths, 633 new cases recorded

Another 18 people have died from Covid-19.
The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening.
Further details on the ministry’s website stated that the persons were as follows:
• seven elderly males with co-morbidities
• two elderly females with co-morbidities
• five middle-aged males with co-morbidities
• two middle-aged females with no co-morbidities
• one elderly female with no co-morbidities
• one elderly male with no co-morbidities
This brings the overall death toll to 458.
Of that number, 299 deaths have occurred during this month alone.
The Ministry of Health also recorded another 633 cases of the virus yesterday from samples taken between May 21 and May 27.
This brings the active case load to 9,192 and the total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 22,620.
The number of hospitalised patients now stands at 457 as follows:
• Couva Hospital and Multi-Training
Facility..........................................................134
• Caura Hospital...........................................79
• Augustus Long Hospital.........................45
• St Ann’s Hospital......................................22
• Arima General Hospital.........................64
• New Point Fortin Hospital....................80
• Scarborough Regional Hospital
(Fort King George)....................................32
• Scarborough General Hospital
(Signal Hill)....................................................1
Of the hospitalised patients, 19 are in the ICU and 22 are in the HDU.
There have been an additional 278 recovered community cases and 67 more people have been discharged from health facilities, bringing the number of recovered patients to 12,970.
At this time, 7,925 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 129 are in various State quarantine facilities.
Another 177 people are in step-down facilities.
To date, 178,294 samples (80,562 at private labs) have been submitted for testing. The ministry advised that 84,900 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with 1,179 of those being fully vaccinated with both their first and second shots.
Tobago update
One of the new deaths has occurred in Tobago. The Tobago Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development disclosed that the patient was a 49-year-old male with co-morbidities.
In Tobago, 12 patients were discharged and 25 new cases were recorded yesterday, taking the total active cases on the island to 155.
The island has had a total of 483 confirmed cases of the virus and ten deaths to date.