...18 more deaths, 633 new cases recorded

Another 18 people have died from Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening.

Further details on the ministry’s website stated that the persons were as follows:

• seven elderly males with co-morbidities

• two elderly females with co-morbidities

• five middle-aged males with co-morbidities

• two middle-aged females with no co-morbidities

• one elderly female with no co-morbidities

• one elderly male with no co-morbidities

This brings the overall death toll to 458.

Of that number, 299 deaths have occurred during this month alone.

The Ministry of Health also recorded another 633 cases of the virus yesterday from samples taken between May 21 and May 27.

This brings the active case load to 9,192 and the total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 22,620.

The number of hospitalised patients now stands at 457 as follows:

• Couva Hospital and Multi-Training

Facility..........................................................134

• Caura Hospital...........................................79

• Augustus Long Hospital.........................45

• St Ann’s Hospital......................................22

• Arima General Hospital.........................64

• New Point Fortin Hospital....................80

• Scarborough Regional Hospital

(Fort King George)....................................32

• Scarborough General Hospital

(Signal Hill)....................................................1

Of the hospitalised patients, 19 are in the ICU and 22 are in the HDU.

There have been an additional 278 recovered community cases and 67 more people have been discharged from health facilities, bringing the number of recovered patients to 12,970.

At this time, 7,925 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 129 are in various State quarantine facilities.

Another 177 people are in step-down facilities.

To date, 178,294 samples (80,562 at private labs) have been submitted for testing. The ministry advised that 84,900 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with 1,179 of those being fully vaccinated with both their first and second shots.

Tobago update

One of the new deaths has occurred in Tobago. The Tobago Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development disclosed that the patient was a 49-year-old male with co-morbidities.

In Tobago, 12 patients were discharged and 25 new cases were recorded yesterday, taking the total active cases on the island to 155.

The island has had a total of 483 confirmed cases of the virus and ten deaths to date.

A “communication” problem resulted in the imbroglio over doctors being rotated out of the Couva Hospital, North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chief executive officer Davlin Thomas said yesterday.

In a phone interview with the Express, he said meetings will be held with the doctors to ensure there are no further communication issues and patient care continues to be a priority.

AS the white pirogue drifted in the waters just off Belle Garden in Tobago early yesterday morning, fishermen working nearby knew something was wrong.

What they saw in the small vessel stunned them.

Fourteen bodies, all of them male, along with a skull and other skeletal remains, were piled inside the vessel as it floated four miles off Belle Garden, police confirmed.

The bodies were all clad in tracksuits and green rain jackets and were severely decomposed, police investigators said.

Kind-hearted citizens, among them politicians, attorneys and business people, have responded to Abigail Pollard’s cry for help to feed her hungry children.

By midday yesterday, mere hours after the Express published her ­story, Pollard said she had received six hampers and pledges of food, electronic devices and other assistance for her children.

The People’s National Movement (PNM) was plunged into mourning yesterday with the death of party stalwart Joycelyn Bodden from Covid-19.

Bodden was described as a “committed and selfless” soldier who was the PNM’s longest-serving welfare officer.

Bodden, a pillar in the PNM who was in her 70s, passed away at the Couva Hospital at 2 a.m. yesterday.