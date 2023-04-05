‘18 too young to leave children’s homes’

YOUNG girls who have reached the age of 18 are not ready to transition out of children’s homes. So said Deoraj Sookdeo, manager of St Jude’s Home for Girls.
Sookdeo, who was speaking yesterday at the orientation for the Transition Support Programme which was hosted by the Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs and held at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Clair, said 21 is an appropriate age to successfully transition out of children’s homes.
Sookdeo said, “We need to do a lot more because we have been seeing a trend in terms of the young ladies leaving. Transition is a big thing, and 18 is not a magic number. They are adults, but the institution can’t keep children over 18, and we don’t have the system in place to sufficiently help those over 18,” Sookdeo said.
He said more transition facilities are needed to accommodate girls who have aged out of the system. “Age 21 is much more appropriate to work with girls in institutions so that they can get support and we would have a better chance at helping them. The discussion is on, but I think 21 is a much better age to work with the young ladies to ensure that they have good footing to manage themselves.”
Sookdeo said more resources must be put into transitioning young adults from institutions. “We need more transition spaces. I know the ministry is trying with that, but it is limited in numbers. We need agencies to work with the families a bit more because they are left alone, so we need integration with the families and more resources put into transitioning.”
Sookdeo said girls face a myriad of issues in the transition process.
“When they leave, the challenge is relationships because of circumstances at home. Some of them have very challenging environments, and we are seeing them have three children by the time they are 21. Some of them have not matured sufficiently, and some have not completed education programmes and because of the system, they would have to leave, so there is no continuity with education.”
Sookdeo said it can be difficult to track the girls once they have transitioned out of the home, noting that about 40 girls are transitioned out of the St Jude’s Home each year.
“We need to keep them in a structured environment with support to complete some of these educational programmes. We have close to 40 young ladies ageing out of the system each year. Some are being tracked but they leave the family home for various reasons. Sometimes families do call the home to get support and referrals and things like that,” Sookdeo said.
Sookdeo said the St Jude’s Home for Girls has infrastructure challenges, which he hopes will be sorted in order to be licensed by the January deadline. “Physical infrastructure is our major issue at this point in time. There are some challenges with the age of the building. We need remedial work. St Jude’s has been here since 1809, so the physical infrastructure is a cause for concern.
“Once we get those works started and the funding, we will be ready,” Sookdeo said.
The Transition Support Programme is a collaboration with the UWI Open Campus and Access Media Academy.
Five homes will participate in the programme including the Credo Drop-In and Development Centre, Credo Foundation for Justice - Sophia House, Haven of Hope, St Jude’s School for Girls, and The Islamic Home for Children. Participants will be trained in barbering, general cooking, photography, and radio and television broadcasting.
The Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs, Ayanna Webster-Roy, said the programme has been designed to complement existing training and educational programmes that are currently being implemented at homes.